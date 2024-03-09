EXPR Stock Alert: The New York Stock Exchange has been delisted from Express





Express (OTCMKTS:EXPR) has now been officially delisted New York stock market, with EXPR shares now traded on the over-the-counter market. This process began on Wednesday and, as the company said in a statement Press release, investors will still be able to invest in the company, although many seem unwilling to do so. EXPR shares are trading down about 10% during today's session, as investors look to continue taking a bearish stance on this fashion retailer. Year to date, EXPR stock is down 83%, indicating serious selling pressure for this struggling retailer. Today's price action appears to be part of a downward spiral Many companies find that their shares are delisted from a major exchange, because failure to meet certain market capitalization minimums forces a given stock to be listed on the OTC exchange, which is less liquid and more subject to price fluctuations more important. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at delisting and what to make of this big move in Express today. EXPR Stock Plunges as Stock Officially Delisted from NYSE Express is among the clothing retailers that have been hit hard by the market as various dynamics in this sector continue to evolve negatively. The fact that Express saw its average global market capitalization fall below $15 million over a 30-day period is certainly concerning, and investors have continued to sell shares on OTC exchanges. As of this writing, Express's valuation sits just above $5 million, and many are fully expecting a bankruptcy announcement. The company's management team said this delisting decision does not reflect the company's ongoing strategic moves to streamline its operations and improve efficiency. But in this case, the market clearly disagrees, with the company previously saying a possible debt restructuring deal could be in the works. For many investors, this looks like a lot of potential bankruptcy processleading to increased short bets on the company and continued selling pressure. At current levels, I think EXPR stock is simply too risky for investors looking to dumpster dive to consider. And while it's possible that Express emerges from some sort of restructuring deal as a viable entity, there are too many “ifs” for many investors to consider this stock worth a gamble. So Express may currently be a company best viewed from the safety of the scenes. On Penny Stocks and Low Volume Stocks:With rare exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary on companies with market capitalizations less than $100 million or that trade fewer than 100,000 shares each day. Indeed, these “penny stocks” are often the playground of scammers and market manipulators. If we ever publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our comments, we require that InvestorPlace.com editors disclose that fact and warn readers of the risks. Learn more:Penny Stocks How to profit without getting scammed As of the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com's publishing guidelines. Chris MacDonald's love of investing led him to pursue an MBA in finance and take on several management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His past experience as a financial analyst, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contributes to his conservative, long-term investment outlook.

