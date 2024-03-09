Linklaters Lisa Chang and Clare Baker Featured in Law.coms Female Rising Stars 2024





Linklaters is pleased to announce that Lisa Chang, Corporate Associate, and Clare Baker, Private Equity Partner, have been listed on Law.com's 2024 Female Rising Stars list. Lisa is an exceptional business lawyer with a proven track record of advising some of the firm's major clients. Lisa has experience in closing deals that resonate with the market and has advised on some of the most complex and high-profile transactions in recent years, including the proposed sale of The Telegraph and The Spectator. His practice is multifaceted and advises on the full range of corporate activities, including mergers and acquisitions, private capital raisings for high-growth technology companies, complex reorganizations, carve-outs and joint venture transactions. Lisa is passionate about technology and plays an active role on the Linklaters GenAI Steering Committee and as a leader in the UK technology sector. She helped partner with Softbank Vision Fund on their Emerge initiative, a pioneering technology accelerator program focused on amplifying investment channels for women and other underrepresented technology entrepreneurs. Clare leads Linklaters' Global Investor Practice, which has grown to represent the largest and most sophisticated investors in their investments totaling over US$30 billion across over 165 fund investments, co-investments, SMAs and secondary transactions in 2023. Clare's excellent reputation in the market is supported by her work on complex and high net worth transactions. Clare's passion for supporting working parents stems from the challenges of having two young children while she was on the path to partnership. She led the introduction of Linklaters' 12-week paid parental leave, which now exists alongside the company's existing six-month shared parental leave policy to allow working fathers greater access to paid parental leave, and led the introduction of Linklaters' UK Adjustment Days policy which was rolled out in 2022. Lisa is a mentor in Linklaters' Stepping Forward program to support young female lawyers, while Clare is a sponsoring partner of Linklaters' Women's Leadership Program to support senior female lawyers and a sponsoring partner of Linklaters' Race Action Plan, to support blacks and women. ethnic minority lawyers at Linklaters. See the full list on the Law.com website here:Rising Stars: The Top Up-and-coming Women in the UK Legal Industry, 2024 | Law.com International

