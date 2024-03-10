Successful inaugural trading session on ARTEX stock





REF CP: ARTX/01 2024 Vaduz, Saturday March 9, 2024 ARTEX MTF, the art stock trading exchange, is pleased to announce the success of its first trading session. This first short session marked a historic change in artistic investment and the financial market. The stock opened at 92.20 EUR and closed at 95.00 EUR, an increase of 3.04%. This successful trading session highlights the potential for art stocks to become an important asset class, providing investors with a new avenue for diversification. With the completion of this first session, the journey towards the democratization of art is firmly underway. * * *

About ARTEX MTF ARTEX operates a secure and liquid art stock exchange, regulated and supervised by the Liechtenstein Financial Markets Authority under the European MiFID II legislative framework. By providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX aims to democratize investment in the works of the world's greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the 20th century. The masterpieces listed by ARTEX will be exhibited to the public, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX was co-founded in 2020 by HSH Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, art enthusiasts and financial market experts. ARTEX MTF is a multilateral trading system operated by ARTEX MTF AG, a company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with its registered office at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein. ARTEX MTF is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407. Press contacts France and the World

Alinor Miens | [email protected] | +33 (0)6 64 32 81 75

Bertrand Chambenois | [email protected] | +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92 Bookkeeper

Zeus Capital Limited

Ben Robertson (ECM Manager)

[email protected]

125 Old Broad Street, 12th Floor, London, EC2N 1AR

www.zeuscapital.co.uk ARTEX MTF

Please contact Alinor Miens as indicated above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/03/09/2843381/0/en/Successful-Inaugural-Trading-Session-on-ARTEX-Stock-Exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

