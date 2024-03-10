Why do many workers feel left out if the job market is even stronger than expected

By Hannah Erin Lang

About three-quarters of last year's job creations were recorded in three sectors. This affects workers' perceptions of the labor market and raises concerns about a sharp downturn to come.

When Jenny Lustig was laid off from her job at a health technology company in December, she didn't bother looking for another one.

As a recruiter, Lustig had a “front-row seat” to the job market in her industry, she said – and she knew how much it had changed in recent years.

In 2022, it was looking for candidates to fill vacancies and in some cases considered only five candidates. Late last year, one of the last positions Lustig helped fill — a highly technical position in software — received more than 25,000 applications.

“Things have been a real shake-up,” said Lustig, who chose to start his own business instead of applying for positions at other companies. “The odds are against you.”

By traditional measures, the U.S. job market is remarkably strong. The economy added more than three million jobs in 2023 and the unemployment rate remained below 4% for two years, a feat last achieved in the 1960s.

Yet the majority of these gains are concentrated in a few sectors of the economy, while other sectors have slowed hiring or even lost jobs.

Last year, nearly three-quarters of jobs created in the United States were in three sectors: government, health care, and hotels and restaurants, according to a MarketWatch analysis of Labor Department data.

This trend continued this year, as 73% of February's employment growth occurred in these sectors.

This worries some economists and confuses workers, whose experience of the labor market can be profoundly different depending on the sector in which they work.

Employees in growing industries such as healthcare or hospitality can still change jobs, get raises, and enjoy the historic levels of job security that most workers experienced during the early stages of the post-pandemic economic recovery of COVID-19.

In other sectors, workers — many of whom are in white-collar positions — face fewer job offers, slower recruiting and a growing fear of layoffs.

For some Americans, that widens the gap between an economy that's good on paper and their more pessimistic view of it, even as the Biden administration works to convince them of the country's economic health ahead of the November election.

“It seems like [job cuts are] “This new trend is here to stay,” Lustig said. “I think you see a lot of people who are really afraid of what the market has in store for the future.”

Where is the economy creating jobs?

The steady job gains in 2023 have surprised many economists. But a closer look shows that a few sectors fuel a large portion of the job market.

“It's unusual, and not necessarily what you would associate with a strong, vibrant U.S. economy,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at Dutch bank ING. “This suggests that the title [numbers] may seem very strong indeed, but the details underneath seem less positive. »

Two of those sectors — healthcare, leisure and hospitality — continue to bolster pandemic-depleted workforces, Knightley said, suggesting the current aggressive pace of hiring may not be sustainable.

The rate of workers leaving their jobs has also declined sharply through the end of 2023, he added, suggesting that for many workers, the jobs available are not that attractive.

“At first glance, the numbers look fantastic,” he said. “When we look at the composition, the picture is less rosy.”

Some sectors are still hiring quickly

For employees in these still-growing sectors, little has changed since the job market was in turmoil two years ago.

Sara Hadlock, a certified nursing assistant in Salem, Oregon, recently left her full-time job at an assisted living facility for the deaf and blind and now works for Express Healthcare Professionals, a healthcare staffing agency.

Contract work — rotating here and there at different medical facilities in her area — offers more flexibility and pays better than her full-time job, she said. Indeed, many health care providers in the region are still understaffed.

At her previous job, Hadlock had more responsibilities and made about $20 an hour. Working for Express Healthcare Professionals, she said, her hourly wage exceeds $30.

“I was almost in shock at the difference,” Hadlock, who is deaf, said through an interpreter.

Healthcare isn't the only sector where employers continue to add staff and raise salaries. In the hospitality industry, hotels are expected to pay $123 billion in compensation this year, an increase of 20% from 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported. Many owners have had to reduce guest services or housekeeping due to staff shortages.

“There are a lot of jobs. A lot,” Hadlock said of his industry. “The question is: where are the people?

Are many workers being laid off?

In other sectors of the economy, a growing number of workers – particularly those in traditional office jobs – are more concerned about job losses.

In February, Glassdoor's Employee Confidence Index fell to its lowest level since the job search site began collecting data in 2016, with only 45.1% of employees reporting business prospects. positive over six months.

Fears of dismissal are spreading among site users. Across all sectors, mentions of job cuts in company reviews on the site increased by 20% over the past year and have more than doubled since 2022.

“Overall, I think the job market is calmer than it was a year ago, and that is reflected in how job seekers experience the market,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor. “I think many workers are hunkering down in their current jobs and prioritizing job security.”

Consumer confidence figures also reveal increased pessimism about the chances of finding a new job. Last February, 52% of those surveyed said there were plenty of jobs. This year, that figure fell to 41.3%.

Despite concerns about budget cuts, the number of layoffs across the economy has remained relatively low and remains below pre-pandemic levels as a percentage of the workforce.

It's likely that high-profile layoffs that have grabbed headlines — like those announced by Nike, Snap and Google in recent months — are contributing to those concerns, Zhao said, even if those job cuts don't reflect necessarily the entire labor market. .

It's also possible that after a labor market that was in turmoil for so long during the pandemic recovery, even a return to what was once the status quo appears to be a bad deal for workers, he said. he declares.

“Employees see that it's harder to find a job and see that as a weaker job market,” Zhao said, “even though it may be a job market that's getting closer barely normal after several years of very aggressive hiring.”

This is what has happened in the technology sector, where, despite numerous high-profile workforce reductions, headcount remains higher than before the pandemic.

But this fact is unlikely to change many workers' perceptions, Zhao added.

“To some extent, the data doesn’t matter,” he said. “Regardless of what the hard data says, people are going to feel what they’re going to feel.”

Will unemployment increase soon?

The narrowness of job growth last year isn't the only thing about the labor market that's giving economists pause.

The quit rate, or percentage of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs, fell below pre-pandemic levels in February – a sign of a weaker job market.

And for those who lose their jobs, it seems to take longer to find a new one. The number of continuing claims for unemployment benefits stood at 1.91 million in February, just above where it was just before the pandemic.

Knightley, the ING economist, also noted that the final months of 2023 saw an increase in part-time employment levels, while full-time employment fell.

The unemployment rate reached 3.9% in February, according to the latest employment report released Friday. This is the highest level in over a year.

Rising unemployment could dampen economic growth and weaken the U.S. consumer, whose recent robust spending has been supported by steady paychecks, experts noted.

Many Americans have spent their savings and racked up credit card debt, which could put them in a difficult situation if job losses become widespread.

Other economists note that, as with trends such as inflation, Americans' uneven perceptions do not negate the reassuring data.

“The labor market is not collapsing,” said Gregor Jarosch, an economist at Duke University. “It appears that much of the losses are currently concentrated in a few sectors, and perhaps [it’s just that] these people speak particularly loudly about it. »

This doesn't change Lustig's bleak outlook on his own job prospects. She chose to leave the corporate world behind, instead launching a weekly newsletter and content brand that she dubbed “Layoff Lemonade.”

Lustig hopes he can help other workers overcome job losses that, at least from his perspective, seem to be part of the new normal.

“I feel like companies are trying to do more things with fewer people,” she said. “I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.”

Jeffry Bartash contributed.

-Hannah Erin Lang

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-24 1228ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.