



Saturday March 9, 2024 6:00 a.m. Jeremy Hunt revealed plans to establish a UK ISA during the Budget on Wednesday – but will these plans be a game-changer for the London Stock Exchange? Jeremy Hunt confirmed in the Budget on Wednesday much-anticipated plans for a UK ISA in a bid to pump cash into London's beleaguered stock market. The move will aim to encourage investment in UK stocks by offering tax relief to retail punters after a decline in the overall amount of cash entering the market in recent years. The new UK ISA, which will be launched after a three-month consultation, allows savers to invest an additional €5,000 tax-free in UK stocks, on top of the €20,000 ISA allowance. While this is a key campaign issue for some in the financial sector, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt citing calls from more than 200 representatives from the City and our high-growth sectors during the Budget, everyone did not support this decision. I think there are other measures that would have been much more powerful, says Sree Kochugovindan, senior economist at Abrdn. City AM Bonds and Ballots this week. The number of people who actually own ISAs and are actually on top of these investments is quite low in the UK, compared to other countries. So, in terms of impact and investment in UK businesses, this could unfortunately be quite limited. Kochugovindan said the removal of stamp duty on stocks would have been a more significant change in encouraging investment appetite in the market. The warnings follow reactions from some of the country's largest retail platforms this week regarding the effectiveness of the plans. Michael Summersgill, chief executive of AJ Bell, described the new ISA as an ill-conceived and politically motivated decision following the Budget. A key point against the UK ISA is that only 15 per cent of ISA investors use the maximum of 20,000, leaving a small group of investors who will actually use the new product. Against the backdrop of a UK stock market of more than $2 trillion, any additional investment generated by these investors through the UK ISA will be a rounding error, Summersgill added. The plans have also been heavily criticized for introducing more complexity into the ISA system, rather than focusing on the government's already stated aim of simplifying the ISA landscape. James Carter, head of platform product policy at Fidelity International, noted that one of the biggest barriers deterring consumers from investing is complexity. Therefore, plans for a Great British ISA must focus on simplicity, he said. Learn more Spring Budget 2024: UK ISA 'doomed to fail' as new policy sparks mixed reactions

