Why Reddit's IPO Could Offer an 'Unprecedented' Twist to the Meme Stock Saga





By James Rogers Reddit has played a large role in the meme stock frenzy, but could become a meme stock in its own right. Reddit's impending IPO marks an extraordinary scenario: a company that played a role in the meme stock phenomenon is single-handedly sparking discussions about memes. “This is an unprecedented situation, absolutely,” Don Montanaro, president of retail brokerage Firstrade, told MarketWatch. “The phenomenon of meme stocks has occurred with stocks that had already been listed and traded for some time. Here we have the debate and the possibility of a stock being a meme stock before it was even public.” Reddit's IPO certainly offers a twist in the meme stock saga. Reddit hosts the WallStreetBets subreddit, which played a large role in the 2021 meme stock frenzy that sent shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) and GameStop Corp. soaring. Related: Reddit Offer Marks Return of 'Junk Stock IPO,' Says New Constructs In its S-1 filing, Reddit cited WallStreetBets' popularity among retail investors as a risk to its stock price, which it said could experience “extreme volatility” for reasons unrelated to “business under underlying or macroeconomic or sectoral fundamentals” of the company. In fact, it's an acknowledgment that it could become meme stock. Reddit is also inviting users and moderators who have contributed to the social media platform to buy shares in its IPO. Users and moderators who created an account on or before January 1, 2024 and are “in good standing” are potentially eligible for the Directed Sharing Program, the company said in its S-1 filing. The platform's unique role in the meme stock world and its decision to open up the offering to users and moderators make the IPO particularly noteworthy, according to Montanaro. “The conversation, the tension, happening in broad daylight, is fascinating,” he said. “This is another sign that retail investors now truly have a seat at the table and must receive due attention from public companies.” Related: Reddit IPO Filing Calls WallStreetBets 'Popularity' a Risk to Stock Price The stock will trade under the symbol RDDT on the New York Stock Exchange and its public debut is expected in March. But Montanaro was keen to dispel the notion that the stock could be sold short immediately after its IPO. “I'm not sure people understand how difficult it would be to take a short position in the stock,” he said. “Part of this depends on the regulation and operation of short sales: Each brokerage firm must be able to build an inventory of a security before it can lend it.” He also believes Reddit's IPO will be closely watched by Google parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG). “The closest observers of what's happening with this stock have to be the guys at Google. We'll have to talk about the YouTube split at some point,” he said. “I think Google will have its eyes on this market action.” Related: Reddit publicly files IPO paperwork, detailing its plans to license data, sell more ads, and grow its 'user economy' Earlier this week, independent equity research firm New Constructs warned investors to avoid Reddit's IPO. “Reddit’s IPO marks the return of the junk IPO,” David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, wrote in a note. “We believe the company can never monetize its platform without irritating its users, and the whole premise of Reddit is user-generated content. This business model inevitably rests on a dead end: make money or please to users.” -James Rogers This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 03-09-24 0835ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

