The stock market manages to record a modest gain during a mixed week – Business





KARACHI: The stock market managed to close the week upside down in the green. Harbinger of political stability after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan, the market registered a strong rally of 626 points in the first session of the outgoing week, which propelled the benchmark index KSE 100 shares briefly above 66,000 points, but stabilized below this level. level. However, over the next three sessions, the market suffered slight losses as the falling rupee and rising external debts amid uncertainty over new conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) triggered nervous sales from some investors. Mr. Shehbaz, upon assuming his responsibilities as head of government, immediately instructed his financial team to begin preparations to engage the IMF for the final review under the current 3-year stand-by arrangement. billion dollars and negotiate a new, expanded, longer-term financing facility that is absolutely necessary to resolve the country's balance of payments crisis. However, the IMF is awaiting an official request from the government, which is in the process of appointing the composition of its cabinet, and more particularly the Minister of Finance, to lead the negotiations. The IMF has already proposed to the Federal Revenue Council the liberalization of imports and a doubling of taxes for employees and non-employees. Additionally, it recommends increasing the general sales tax rate to 18% for various essential goods such as unprocessed food, stationery, medicines and POL products. On the economic front, Arif Habib Ltd said the government raised Rs527 billion through the auction of treasury bills from the market at slightly discounted rates during the outgoing week. Additionally, textile exports increased 20 percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion in February. Additionally, remittances increased 13% year-on-year to $2.2 billion in February. In addition to this, SBP reserves fell by $54 million to $7.9 billion in the week ending February 29. The rupee appreciated by 15 paise or 0.05 per cent to Rs 279.04 against the US dollar on a week-on-week basis. As a result, the KSE 100 Index closed at 65,794 points after adding 468 points or 0.7% week-on-week. Positive contributions at the sectoral level came from oil and gas exploration (217 points), refining (105 points), fertilizers (76 points), electricity generation and distribution (61 points) and cement (61 points). The sectors that mainly contributed negatively are commercial banks (210 points), chemicals (23.11 points) and tobacco (18 points). Positive contributors in terms of scripts were Dawood HerculesCorporation Ltd (175 points), Oil and Gas Development (164 points), Pakistan Petroleum (89 points), Hub Power Company (62 points) and National Refinery Ltd (46 points). Meanwhile, negative contributions in terms of scrip came from Meezan Bank Ltd (93 points), Fauji Fertilizer Company (65 points), Habib Bank Ltd (47 points), Bank Alhabib Ltd (44 points) and Engro Corporation (42 points). points). Foreign purchases continued during the outgoing week, amounting to $6.3 million, compared to a net purchase of $10.4 million the previous week. Significant purchases were seen in commercial banks ($7.9 million) and fertilizer ($0.5 million). Locally, sales were reported by businesses ($6.8 million), followed by insurance companies ($0.7 million). Average volume showed a slight increase of 1.6% to 425 million shares, while average trading value increased 6.4% to $59 million week over week. According to AKD Securities Ltd, the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 18 would remain in the spotlight. Even if consensus prevails on the status quo, the market would likely not be affected since this expectation is already taken into account. However, in the event of a surprise decline, this could unlock funds towards highly leveraged cyclical sectors. Additionally, next week's impending federal cabinet announcement is important, with progress on the final $1.1 billion IMF SBA tranche the near-term focal point and upside potential in sight. Published in Dawn, March 10, 2024

