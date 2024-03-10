Ethiotelecom IPO expected to launch Ethiopian stock exchange

By JULIANS AMBOKO

For decades, Ethiopia has been Africa's only major economy without a securities exchange, but that is set to change as the $156 billion economy prepares to launch a securities exchange in the third quarter of 2024. The Director General of the Ethiopian Capital Markets Authority, Dr. Brook Taye, spoke. with Julians Amboko on opportunities in emerging capital markets.

Looking across many jurisdictions, the way financial markets develop is that the market develops first, then the regulator then develops to respond to emerging legal and regulatory issues. In the case of Ethiopia, the regulator has taken a significant head start. Skeptics say this gives rise to potential regulatory overreach.

Our unique advantage is that we are a latecomer and can benefit from our understanding of what has worked in different jurisdictions.

Ultimately, it comes down to one thing: an issuer will come to market if it makes sense, if the price is right. So how can we make this work for Ethiopia? Every time we design a guideline or regulation, we seek to understand what it will take for an issuer to access the capital market and raise funds in both debt and equity rather than looking to the private market.

On this basis, we are building the necessary environment to facilitate companies' access to capital markets. Of course, it will be a learning curve and we will make mistakes and the authorities are ready to make adjustments if they see difficulties.

From a chronological perspective, where is Ethiopia currently in terms of the formal launch of the securities exchange and when can we expect the first listing of the issuance of debt instruments?

The Ethiopian Capital Markets Authority has been here for 14 months now, and the important thing for us during this period has been to design the regulatory framework, hire experts and raise awareness in the market, both on the issuer side as investors, to ensure we have a pipeline of products and companies to list, we also speak to investors and explain to them the opportunities this presents.

At the same time, the Ethiopia Securities Exchange has been established as a legal entity and is finalizing its capital raising with almost all banks joining the exchange, which will be a public-private partnership with 25 percent owned by the Ethiopia Investment Holdings. , our sovereign wealth fund, and 75 percent will be held by private actors.

Where are you in acquiring the underlying infrastructure?

We must make three important technological acquisitions. The first is a central securities depository (CSD) platform. We have completed the acquisition of CSD and are currently in the process of rolling it out for both corporate and government securities. In the next two months we will be able to carry out live operations.

The second is the automated trading system and monitoring software. We have just received an encouraging response from suppliers. Ten global service providers have submitted their offers and we are currently reviewing them. This is a two-month process to finalize procurement and allocation, which will then allow us to launch the exchange as we have indicated in 2024.

Ethiopia is venturing into the capital markets at a time when there is a general decline in the popularity of the IPO in Africa. In 2015, there were 32 IPOs on this continent. In 2019, there were only nine left. In an environment where raising capital through private markets has gained ground, how can we persuade companies to go public?

This brings us back to your first question. If the regulatory environment is costly, no one will do it. One of the things we focus on is ensuring that the regulatory environment does not prevent companies from going public. This is the first and most important thing. Secondly, what is the alternative solution to raise capital for businesses in Ethiopia? These are loans from banks.

The fact that there aren't many venture capital or private equity funds to help fund expansion makes capital markets a wonderful proposition. Another thing is that even though the quotes have not been encouraging in the recent past in Africa, if you look at the debt market, it is dynamic.

Among the projects in preparation, what are the notable projects with which you intend to start?

The first main offering will be the listing of Ethiotelecom's 10 percent stake. We have received their prospectus and are reviewing it.

There are five other public companies where we have completed an IPO readiness assessment, and that is very encouraging. We are in discussions with the company Ethiopia Investment Holdings to see if it has an interest in listing some of its assets.

Some private companies have also expressed interest in entering the market. We have 30 banks and 18 insurance companies in this country, all owned by 400,000 domestic retail investors. Technically, they are already publicly traded companies, so they can simply do an IPO listing. So we're excited and, of course, there will be challenges along the way that we'll learn from.

Will the debut be an IPO or a debt raise?

When we first ring the bell on the stock market, it will likely be a rise in fixed income. On the primary issue side, it will be an equity issue and I think it will be Ethiotelecom. I don't see any other perspective.

I thought Ethiopian Airlines would be a good candidate for the first listing. From what little information we have, this seems like real investment grade, right?

These are all good candidates and I think the airline can use either debt or equity to enter the market. As you know, the government owns 100 percent and it is up to them to make the decision. For our part, we welcome government and private companies to the market.

How will companies manage to raise debt in an environment where there is no sovereign yield curve from which they could obtain guidance on the pricing of corporate issues?

We will leave the price to the market. Right now, if you go to a bank in Ethiopia and try to take out any type of debt, it will cost you north of 20 percent and my savings account with the bank earns about seven percent. hundred.

So the delta between the lending rate and the borrowing rate is so wide and for me, anything above what I get in my savings rate, I will buy the debt instrument. For a company, if the rate is below 20%, it will be interested in turning to the debt market. So, for any company wishing to take on debt, the market will find the right balance for each instrument.

If Ethiotelecom or Ethiopian Airlines issues a debt instrument, of course with state support, and given that these are companies with significant revenues and growth potential, the coupon rate will be much lower .

Ethiopia is a market where commercial banks have mandatorily underwritten government-issued debt. How do we get out of this regime and into an environment where we start to see the issuance of benchmark bonds, which start to contribute to the generation of a yield curve to guide the issuance of debt securities?

We need to look at this in a broader macroeconomic context. The government is introducing the second version of economic reform, a three-year program that provides for liberalization and reform in many different sectors. Part of this is macroeconomic reform which addresses our debt problems, unemployment problems, foreign exchange problems and our major problem, which is inflation.

To address some of the issues you've raised, we're working with several partners, including the International Monetary Fund, to identify what's not working and how to fix it, one step at a time. From a global perspective, we are moving in the right direction, which is market-based and responds to macroeconomic challenges.

As part of the establishment of foreign exchange and capital markets, have you seen an appetite from East African intermediaries, whether investment banks or sotck exchange ?

Whenever we look at policies, whenever we look at new initiatives, the first place we look at is the Kenyan market. One of the reasons, of course, is proximity and the fact that it's easy for us to understand what worked and what didn't. When our market opens up – and we have been vindicated by the arrival of Safaricom – we are confident that our brothers and sisters in Kenya will be the first to take advantage of this opportunity.

I am very pleased to tell you that one of the first investment advisory applications we received is from a Nairobi based institution, we are reviewing their application and will make an announcement very soon.