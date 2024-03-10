Will Fisker stock hit zero?





It wasn't long ago that electric vehicle (EV) sales were gaining ground and seemed poised to break into mainstream territory. Oh, how quickly things can change. Young manufacturer of electric vehicles Fisker (RSF -5.88%) is now struggling to survive amid high interest rates, billing infrastructure challenges, increasing competition and dwindling liquidity. But is Fisker stock doomed to go to zero, or is there still hope for long-term investors? The ugly numbers In late February, Fisker reported a fourth-quarter net loss of approximately $463 million while announcing plans to cut 15% of its workforce. While the company managed to generate $200 million in revenue, Fisker's cash and cash equivalents fell to $396 million. These horrific numbers are due to a full year of challenges, including supplier delays and difficulties delivering vehicles to customers. In fact, Fisker only managed to produce 10,000 vehicles in 2023, less than a quarter of its original forecast, and couldn't even deliver half of those vehicles. In mid-February, Fisker received a notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) due to its stock closing below $1 per share on average for 30 consecutive trading days, which could lead to possible delisting from the stock exchange. If you want to pile on the bad news, you can ask the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to open a preliminary assessment after receiving four complaints of unintended vehicle movements in 2023 Fisker ocean vehicles. The complaints allege that people were unable to park and/or the vehicle did not engage the intended speed. One complaint concerns an alleged injury. In his February 29 report, Fisked highlighted the challenges and said: “expects to conclude that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern when its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 are filed with the SEC. Overall, things are looking pretty dire for the electric vehicle startup, but there is a glimmer of hope for investors in the form of a potential partnership. Enter Nissan 2024 will certainly bring unexpected developments in the electric vehicle industry, but Nissan (OTC: NSANY) potentially coming to Fisker's rescue is unexpected, to put it mildly. That could be the case, however, as Nissan and Fisker are in advanced talks for a deal that would provide the Japanese automaker with a platform for an electric pickup truck and throw a lifeline to the struggling electric vehicle company. This potential financial lifeline would send more than $400 million in investment to Fisker, allowing Nissan to build its own electric pickup on Fisker's truck platform while also producing the company's planned Alaska pickup. Fisker in 2026 at one of Nissan's assembly plants in the United States. Is it sufficient? While Nissan's potential lifeline would be welcomed by investors, the truth is that Fisker will likely need a lot more help because the threat of bankruptcy is real. Fisker previously mentioned that it was in talks with a lender about a potential investment, which is desperately needed. Even if Nissan and Fisker strike a deal, the latter's Alaska truck — expected to debut at a price of around $45,000 — might be far from the saving grace it needs. The truck would compete in a segment with Fordthe F-150 Lightning, General engines“Chevrolet Silverado EV, Rivienthe R1T and its upcoming R2 vehicle platform, and You're hereIt's the Cybertruck. There are plenty of opportunities for Fisker stock to avoid going to zero, and without significant help, the Fisker story could realistically end over the next 12 months.

Daniel Miller holds positions at Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool holds positions at Tesla and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: Long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

