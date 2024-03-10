Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, February 29, 2024.

U.S. stock futures fell slightly late Sunday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed its worst week since October. Investors are also eagerly awaiting inflation data due later this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 21 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.17% and 0.38%, respectively.

Wall Street has just experienced a losing week for the main averages. The 30-stock Dow slipped 0.93% last week, marking its worst performance since October. The S&P 500 fell 0.26%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.17%.

Investors have taken profits on some market leaders as sky-high valuations raise concerns that many stocks are likely to suffer a pullback after this year's rally. Five of the Magnificent Seven companies declined last week, with Nvidia and Meta Platforms alone dropping out of the pack.

February jobs data released Friday also gave investors mixed signals about when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates. Even though the U.S. economy has created more jobs than economists expected, higher unemployment and weaker-than-expected wage growth are encouraging signals that the central bank may begin easing monetary policy.

Investors will be looking for more signs of progress on inflation this week. February's consumer and producer price indexes, due out Tuesday and Thursday respectively, come after January's surprisingly warm report dashed hopes that the path to the Fed's 2% target would be easy. Traders will receive their latest major economic reports before Fed leaders gather for their March policy meeting.

“We are not counting on the Fed to cut rates at its meeting later this month,” wrote Mike Dickson, head of research at Horizon Investments. “Given this recent rise, we expect the Fed to wait until it experiences at least three consecutive months of falling core services inflation. That means June at the earliest and later in 2024 if services inflation remains stable.”

Software platform Oracle is expected to release its earnings report Monday after the close.