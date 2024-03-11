Stock market today: Manappuram Finance, SAIL, ZEEL among 5 stocks under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A total of 5 stocks were banned from trading on Monday, March 11, 2024 in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, SAIL, Tata Chemicals and ZEEL are the 5 stocks that are part of the stock market's F&O ban list for March 11.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged higher to close at fresh records on Thursday, led by gains in metals and FMCG stocks amid firm global trends and foreign fund inflows.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 33.40 points or 0.05 percent to settle at a new high of 74,119.39. During the day, it jumped 159.18 points or 0.21 percent to reach an all-time high of 74,245.17.

The broader Nifty rose 19.50 points or 0.09 percent to close at a record 22,493.55. During the day, it climbed 51.6 points or 0.22 percent to reach an all-time high of 22,525.65.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap index climbed 0.70 per cent and the mid-cap index jumped 0.39 per cent.

Among indices, metals jumped 1.36 percent and capital goods 1.05 percent. Raw materials (1 percent), FMCG (0.98 percent), telecommunications (0.98 percent) and industrial products (0.93 percent) also increased.

Autos, Bankex, Oil & Gas and Real Estate were laggards.

Published: Mar 11, 2024, 06:24 IST

