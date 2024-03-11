Asian stocks mostly down, Japan's Nikkei 225 falls 2.5%

BEIJING (AP) Asian stocks were mostly lower Monday following Wall Street's huge rebound last week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2.5% to 38,704.10. The government released revised figures showing the economy grew 0.1% in the final quarter of the year, better than the -0.1% reported earlier but lower than forecasts.

This means that the economy is not in a technical recession, although it is growing at a snail's pace.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 16,498.79 and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% to 3,043.67.

China's National People's Congress will end later on Monday with no major policy changes expected. This largely ceremonial body approves decisions made by top leaders of the ruling Communist Party.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,670.75 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.5% to 7,727.60.

On Friday, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.7% from its all-time high set the day before, closing at 5,123.69. The Dow fell 0.2% to 38,722.69 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2% to 16,085.11.

Stocks initially rose after mixed data on the US labor market has reinforced hopes that easier interest rates will arrive later this year. He later swung to a loss after one of the most influential stocks, Nvidiasuffered a rare stumble following a breathtaking push that critics called over-the-top.

Friday's decline also sent the S&P 500 into a rare week of decline, only the third in the last 19.

The jobs report shows that employers hired more workers than expected last month, but workers' wages rose less than expected. He also said job growth in January was not as strong as previously thought.

The economy as a whole is in a delicate situation, where it needs just enough growth to avoid recession, but without increasing pressure on inflation.

The ultimate goal is for prices to cool enough to convince the Federal Reserve to lower its main interest rate from its highest level since 2001 and ease pressure on the financial system and economy.

Lower interest rates encourage people and businesses to borrow, which can strengthen the economy. This drives up the prices of stocks and other investments.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was not far from cutting interest rates and just needed more data confirming that inflation was actually falling to its 2% target.

The hope on Wall Street is that the remarkably resilient economy will boost corporate profit growth.

Gun maker Smith & Wesson Brands jumped 29.4% on Friday after reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter. He said his shipments have grown faster than the overall gun market.

But Nvidia was the main stock in the spotlight, as it fell 5.5%, its worst day since May. It's a rare occurrence for the stock, which has soared nearly 77% this year after more than tripling last year.

Because Nvidia has become the third-largest U.S. stock, it weighs much more on the S&P 500 than almost any other. That has boosted Wall Street's rise, but leaves it vulnerable to pullbacks, particularly when critics say stocks caught up in the market frenzy around artificial intelligence have climbed too far, too fast.

Also losing was Broadcom, which fell even though its results were better than expected. It fell 7% after giving revenue forecasts for the coming year that were slightly lower than analysts' expectations.

Costco Wholesale fell 7.6% after its latest quarter revenue fell short of forecasts.

In other trading, early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 70 cents to $77.31 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 92 cents to $78.01 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 68 cents to $81.40 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 147.02 Japanese yen from 147.07 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0941.