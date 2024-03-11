Thai stock market to be consolidated on Monday





Thailand's stock market has advanced in three consecutive sessions, picking up almost 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Thai Stock Exchange now sits just above the 1,385-point plateau, although it is expected to see some profit-taking on Monday. Global forecast for Asia The situation is weak, with energy and technology stocks likely to be under pressure. European markets were mixed and little changed, US stock markets were lower and Asian markets are expected to split the difference. The SET ended sharply higher on Friday following gains in the food, consumer, financial, industrial, real estate, resources, services and sectors. For the day, the index climbed 14.26 points or 1.04 percent to end at 1,386.42 after trading between 1,373.05 and 1,386.58. The volume was 17.363 billion shares worth 40.125 billion baht. There were 347 stocks up and 142 down, and 142 stocks finished unchanged. Among assets, Thailand Airport rose 2.61 percent, while Asset World jumped 1.59 percent, Banpu jumped 3.67 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 0, 85 percent, B. Grimm accelerated 3.64 percent, BTS Group rose 0.99 percent, CP All Public fell 0.86 percent, Charoen. Pokphand Foods added 0.54 percent, Energy Absolute climbed 3.65 percent, Gulf jumped 4.07 percent, Kasikornbank strengthened 1.23 percent, Krung Thai Bank rose 1 .27 percent, Krung Thai Card gained 0.57 percent, PTT Oil & Retail climbed 1.12 percent, PTT fell 1.45 percent, PTT Exploration & Production rose 0 .66 percent, PTT Global Chemical climbed 2.03 percent, SCG Packaging climbed 2.73 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.89 percent, Siam Concrete rose 1.51 percent , Thai Oil rose 1.32 percent, True Corporation rose 0.67 percent, TTB Bank rose 0.54 percent. and Bangkok Bank, Advanced Info and Bangkok Expressway remained unchanged. Wall Street's lead is negative as the major averages opened higher on Friday but fell into the red shortly after, closing underwater. The Dow fell 68.71 points or 0.18 percent to end at 38,722.69, while the NASDAQ fell 188.29 points or 1.16 percent to end at 16,085.11 and the S&P 500 fell 33.67 points or 0.65 percent to close at 5,123.69. For the week, the NASDAQ fell 1.2 percent, the Dow Jones fell 0.9 percent and the S&P fell 0.3 percent. Wall Street's early strength came as the monthly jobs report, closely watched by the Labor Department, added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates. Although February's job growth was much stronger than expected, the report also showed notable downward revisions to job growth over the previous two months. The downward revisions and unexpected rise in the unemployment rate, combined with a slowdown in the annual wage growth rate, reinforced optimism that the Federal Reserve would begin lowering interest rates in June. Buying interest remained somewhat subdued, however, as traders appeared reluctant to continue buying stocks ahead of this week's release of key inflation data, which could have a more profound impact on the outlook for rate. Oil prices fell on Friday amid uncertainty over the demand outlook, particularly from China, after data showed a decline in the country's oil imports in the first two months of the year. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April lost $0.92 or 1.2 percent to $78.01 a barrel. WTI crude futures fell 2.5 percent during the week. For comments and reactions, contact: [email protected]

