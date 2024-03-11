Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Speed bump
The stock market's rise took a break last week. All three major U.S. averages have fallen from their lofty peaks. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% in its worst week since October, while the S&P500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%. Investors will be watching for signals regarding the Federal Reserve's policy plans in the coming days, as the central bank waits to see the economy calm down before starting to cut interest rates. Data released Friday showed better-than-expected U.S. job creation in February. Consumer and producer price index inflation data for February will be due on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Follow live market updates here.
2. Bitcoin jumps
The rise of Bitcoin continues. Cryptocurrency hit a record high on Monday, surpassing $71,000. The move came after the UK opened the door to trading cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded products. The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs in the United States has helped send the price of the cryptocurrency soaring this year.
3. Biden's budget
President Joe Biden is leaning toward tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy as he tries to make an economic case for re-election this fall. The White House will will release its 2025 budget on Monday, and while its pillars likely won't become law, it signals Biden's priorities as he enters a likely rematch with former President Donald Trump. Among the measures in the proposal, it provides for a 25% tax on the latent income of the richest households.
4. The Reddit lineup
Social media platform Reddit wants to raise up to $748 million in its planned IPO in the coming months, according to a new filing. The company is seeking a valuation of around $6.5 billion in the offering, the first in years for a social media player. Reddit plans to sell about 22 million shares in a range of $31 to $34 per share. Reddit is going public as investor interest in IPOs is muted this year.
5. Big night for 'Oppenheimer'
“Oppenheimer” was the big winner at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. THE Universal The film about the father of the atomic bomb won seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Other big winners included Disney and Searchlight's “Poor Things,” which won four Academy Awards, led by best actress for Emma Stone. “Barbie” was the breakout box office hit of the year, but it only won one Oscar for best original song. (Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC).
CNBC's Sarah Min, Ryan Browne, Rebecca Piciotto, Jonathan Vanian and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.
