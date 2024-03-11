Stock Market Today: Wall Street Falls Again Ahead of This Week's Inflation Report

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are falling Monday as Wall Street prepares to release an inflation report that could show how realistic its hopes for easing interest rates are.

The S&P 500 was down 0.5% at midday, having posted only its third week of decline in the last 19 weeks. But it remains near its all-time high set Thursday, supported by expectations that interest rate cuts are coming this year and by signals. that the economy remains remarkably resilient.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 148 points, or 0.4%, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.5%.

Tuesday's consumer price report could show that inflation remained at 3.1% in February, if economists' forecasts are correct.

A month ago, a hotter-than-expected report on consumer inflation sent financial markets spinning as they clouded bets on when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates. Stocks have already climbed and Treasury yields have already fallen in the bond market on expectations of such reductions.

But inflation's trend has been mostly downward, moving closer to the Fed's 2% target after peaking above 9%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the Fed was not far from having enough confidence in inflation to start cutting rates. A cut in the Fed's main interest rate from its highest level since 2001 would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices.

Traders generally expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June.

It's those expectations that are behind some of the huge rally in the U.S. stock market since late October, according to Michael Wilson and other Morgan Stanley strategists. From here, however, it is now likely that the burden will fall on earnings and fundamentals, which will need to show more significant improvement for the rally to continue.

The most recent earnings reporting season is largely over, but Archer Daniels Midland and Ulta Beauty are among the S&P 500 companies reporting earnings later this week.

Expectations of lower interest rates helped the price of gold hit a record high. When bonds pay less interest, investors lose less income from owning gold. Gold rose 0.2% on Monday to $2,190.20 an ounce.

Bitcoin, which its supporters sometimes tout as digital gold, also hit another record high. It surpassed $72,000 after remaining below $17,000 early last year. It has more than rebounded from its previous high of nearly $69,000.

A slew of new exchange-traded funds that make investing in bitcoin easier have also helped spark interest in the cryptocurrency. Coinbase, which offers custody services for these ETFs, rose 4.3%.

On the losing side was natural gas producer EQT, which fell 8.2%, the biggest decline in the S&P 500. It announced it would buy Equitrans Midstream and its gas transportation and storage systems in part of an all-stock transaction that values ​​the combined company at $35 billion. Equitrans Midstream increased by 23%.

Nvidia was surging after falling 5.5% on Friday, which was its worst day since May. Nvidia is still up more than 70% this year after more than tripling last year amid a frenzy on Wall Street over artificial intelligence technology.

The rally boosted Nvidia to become the third-largest stock on Wall Street. That gives its stock moves an outsized influence on the S&P 500, and there have been criticisms that its shares have risen too high, too fast. After swinging between losses and gains earlier, Nvidia's stock was down 1%.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Reddit said it was looking to raise up to nearly $750 million through the sale of shares to first-time stock market investors. The social media company expects its shares to trade under the symbol RDDT.

In the bond market, yields remained relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose slightly to 4.09% from 4.08% late Friday.

In foreign stock markets, indexes were mostly lower across much of Europe and Asia.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.2%. The government has said its economy may actually have grown slightly in the final three months of 2023, better than the previously reported contraction. This would mean that its economy is not in recession.

The Nikkei 225 index recently set records after surpassing its 1989 peak, boosted in part by ultra-low interest rates and other policies intended to support Japan's economy.

Chinese stocks rose, with indexes climbing 0.7% in Shanghai and 1.4% in Hong Kong. China's National People's Congress concluded with a near-unanimous show of support for decisions made by top leaders of the ruling Communist Party.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.