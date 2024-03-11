London Stock Exchange to Accept Proposals for Physically Backed Crypto ETNs





The London Stock Exchange is set to consider proposals for certain crypto investment products soon, given new guidelines from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. But these applications must meet a series of criteria. The exchange giant said in a market notice on Monday that it will begin accepting applications for Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded notes (ETNs) in the second quarter of this year. ETNs are debt securities which, in this case, would provide exposure to BTC and ETH. Similar to crypto ETFs in the United States and elsewhere, these products allow investors to trade securities that track their underlying crypto assets on exchanges during London trading hours. Do you follow Bitcoin ETFs? Stay up to date with our Bitcoin ETF tracker. It comes as the FCA said in a statement on Monday that it would not object to so-called recognized investment exchanges creating a market segment for such ETNs. These products would only be available to professional investors, such as investment firms and credit institutions authorized or regulated to operate in financial markets, the FCA said. said Monday. The British regulator had banned the sale, marketing and distribution of crypto-focused derivatives and ETNs to retail consumers in January 2021. The ban on this investor segment remains in force, the FCA noted. Learn more: FCA issued 450 warnings to crypto firms in final months of 2023 The London Stock Exchange recognized in a factsheet on the admission of crypto ETNs which, in light of the FCA's guidance on crypto assets, the admission of such products to trading may harm the reputation of the exchange. Therefore, the proposed Bitcoin and Ether ETNs must be physically backed, he noted. The underlying crypto assets must be wholly or primarily held in cold storage, the exchange added. In the event that such storage does not exist, the issuer will need to obtain third-party audit reports and use regulated custodians. Given the nature of the product and the admissions guidelines set out in this information sheet, standard admissions deadlines do not apply to crypto ETNs, the London Stock Exchange has said. Issuers and their advisors should therefore contact the Stock Exchange as soon as possible to discuss their admission proposal. While the Securities and Exchange Commission approved physically-backed Bitcoin ETFs in the United States in January, the regulator has yet to give the green light to spot ether funds. Learn more: Bitcoin ETF Snapshot: GBTC Competitors Surpass Grayscale Fund in Assets Under Management Coinbase met with the SEC regarding ether ETFs last week. The US regulator is expected to rule on ETH products offered by Ark Invest, BlackRock, Fidelity and others in May. Don't miss the next big story, join our free daily newsletter.

