Joe Biden wants credit for stock market rally. Here's why he doesn't deserve any. – Orange County Register

President Joe Biden boasts about the recent stock market rally. He's right that stocks are down sharply for 14 months. The S&P 500 hit 5,000 for the first time in history. That's an increase from 500 about 30 years ago.

Despite all our problems, the United States remains the dominant male nation without peer. The dollar is the only currency that matters on a global scale (the euro and BRICS are weak little sisters) and, for the first time, the American economy produces much more than all of socialist Europe combined. Our seven technology companies, Amazon, Apple, Google, Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla, are worth almost more than all the stocks combined in any other country except China.

But Biden's stock bull market story isn't all it's cracked up to be. Most of the market's gains only offset the miserable returns of the disastrous first two years of Biden's term, when stocks lost nearly 15% of their value. In other words, the past 14 months have essentially just made up for lost ground during the 2022 stock rout.

Yes, it is true that in nominal terms, stocks are at record highs. But one of the first rules of investing is that you have to pay attention to your After-inflation profits. If you invest in a widget company and in 10 years the value of those stocks has doubled but the dollar price level of everything else has doubled, sorry, you're no better off based on that. that you can buy with these profits.

So let's see what happened to stocks during the first three years of the Biden presidency, that is, until the end of January 2024.

During this period, the price level increased by approximately 18%. The real rate of return (adjusted for inflation) on the S&P 500 after three years of Biden is therefore only 8%. This rate is quite anemic and well below the average annual real rate of return since the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, which represents a three-year average of more than 20%.

Biden's performance is also much worse than Donald Trump's bull market. The S&P was up 36% in real terms during this time of the Trump presidency, more than four times better.

Trump argued that the rise in the stock market in recent months was the result of the higher likelihood that he would be elected in November. I don't attach too much importance to this statement. If the stock market crashes, is he also responsible?

However, an analysis by star investor Scott Bessent and an economic council member of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity reveals that stock market fluctuations over the past year HAVE a positive correlation with the betting market odds that Trump wins. Currently, it sits just above 50%. This relationship could be spurious and, of course, earnings are by far the biggest factor in determining stock valuations.

One final investment tip: Investors should pay attention to the Democratic agenda if they win in November. Biden's economic plan calls for doubling the capital gains tax, taxing unrealized capital gains and increasing both the corporate tax rate and the tax on dividends. This is certainly very bad news for stocks. And THAT you can take to the bank.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. He is co-author of the book “Trumponomics”.