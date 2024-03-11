Can the Irish stock market be saved? Irish weather





The fate of Euronext Dublin, as the Irish Stock Exchange is now known, has been a concern for Irish businesses for years. The problem: The dearth of new listings in recent years, combined with a steady influx of companies turning to the greener markets of London or the US, is not new, but the situation has undoubtedly changed. aggravated. Some of the biggest players in the Dublin market: CRH, Flutter and Smurfit Kappa have left or are about to leave current deals, bringing the issue to a head. Today, the stock market and personalities from the world of stock market, law and accounting work on proposals to present to the government in an attempt to consolidate it. Joe Brennan has the details. Joe also notes a concerning issue with the quality of audits of large listed companies. A report from the Republic's accounting watchdog says 23 percent of audits of public interest entities (PIEs) last year improvement requiredwhich is more than double the rate of deficiencies found during a quality assessment review carried out in 2022. In her column, Pilita Clark examines the way we organize meetings in our professional lives and identifies what can be the enemy for many people: the meeting was boring. A dispute over the true value of Rivada Networks shares has erupted amid a bitter lawsuit between its founder Declan Ganley and one of its shareholders. David Shuman, an investor in Rivada, is suing Ganley in an effort to force him to pay the remainder of a default judgment that, according to court documents, now amounts to nearly 20 million dollars, after interest. Barry J Whyte has the story. Are immigrants the engine of our economy or job creation? Eoin Burke-Kennedy breaks down the real importance of migration towards our economic wealth. Irish residential construction activity contracted for the 17th consecutive month in February, posing a risk to governments. house completion target to increase 2.3 percent to 33,450 units this year, according to a new survey. Joe has the details. Bank of Ireland is one of several lenders to a wind farm off the Scottish coast which, once completed, is expected to provide enough electricity to some 1.3 million homes. The lender is providing funding worth 56 million (65.9 million) for the Moray West wind energy project. The project, located at least 14 miles (22.5 km) off the east coast of Scotland near Aberdeen, was granted planning permission in 2019, according to the project's website. Once completed, the project will occupy approximately 225 km². A former Big Four accountant says she is determined for herself tax advice focused on expats its website is expected to reach a million turnover within two years, while its store carves out a place in a very active market. Ellen O'Regan reports. Finally, in our notice on Monday, a week after BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes called on the government to include post offices and credit unions, as well as banks, in the scope of the next bill on access to cash, Finance Minister Michael McGrath answers. Stay informed of all our business news: subscribe to our Business today daily news summary by email. If you want to learn more about issues affecting your finances, try subscribing to On the moneythe weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be published every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

