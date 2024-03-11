Business
Suns Week 20 scholarship: good Allen, bad Gordon and thank you Ishbia
For the first time in a month, the Suns had a positive week compared to the record. Winning more than losing: that is the objective every week. If the Suns want to avoid the Play-In Tournament, they'll need their fair share of winning weeks. The only problem? There aren't many weeks left.
The NBA season lasts 25 weeks. We are marching quickly towards the playoffs at full speed. Days disappear from the calendar, and with them appear games and opportunities to increase the chances of achieving a better ranking. The Suns finish Week 20 with the sixth seed, thanks to Houston Rockets take down the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Phoenix holds a half-game lead over Sac Town.
- Record of week 20: 2-1
- Week 20 OFFRTG: 115.1 (16th)
- Week 20 DEFRTG: 112.3 (11th)
- Week 20 NETRTG: +2.7 (9th)
The Suns opened the week with an impressive road win against the Denver Nuggets. Defeating NBA champions on their home court is no easy feat, especially when you're without the help of Devin Booker. But when you have Kevin Wayne Durant, you're never out of the game.
The Suns did what they had to do to beat the Raptors. Toronto didn't make things easy. They were scrappy and continued to pressure Phoenix, but a 35-point KD performance, coupled with a bruising first quarter from Grayson Allen, set the tone.
Then the Celtics came to town. Phoenix fought back, but the supporting cast was knocked out of the game by Boston's stout defense. Durant went for 45 and Beal added 25, but that was about it as the team lost.
That’s your quick recap. Now let's see where the stocks stand after week 20.
Klayson Allen: actions
Grayson Allen had a rough week 19. The guy who led the NBA in three-point shooting experienced a rare cold spell. In three games, he shot 4 of 22 from deep. 18.2%. It's not something we've experienced since he arrived in Phoenix last offseason, but it's something we've experienced with others.
Remember Jae Crowder? You know, the guy who knew how to dance salsa? During his two-year tenure with Phoenix, he shot 36.9% from beyond the arc. But I always felt like it would come in packets. He made five or more three-pointers 11 times while with the Suns, but he also went 0 of 4 seven times. He had his peaks as a corner three-point specialist, but he certainly had his valleys too.
We were hoping Grayson wasn't going through a season-ending slump. If the Suns plan to have success in the playoffs, GA will certainly play a role.
Fortunately, Allen recovered. He shot 16 of 30 in Week 20. 53.3%. It's more like that.
After making nine threes against the Nuggets, he opened with seven threes against the Raptors. In the first quarter. That there is a Suns franchise record for three-pointers in a quarter.
This wasn't Allen's best performance in the game against the Celtics. He went 0 of 4 from deep and 3 of 8 overall. For what? Because the Celtics knew he was a viable threat and they knocked him out of the game. Their ability to close out and navigate screens made it difficult for Allen to hit quality three-point shots.
35 years old Eric Gordon: Stock
I won't go into too much detail here since I wrote an article about it yesterday, but Eric Gordon's lack of production off the bench is concerning to say the least. They are in dire need of second-team offense, and he is the one who is supposed to fill that void.
He regressed significantly from a three-point shooting standpoint coming off the bench.
I dissected the last 8 seasons (including this year) to see how Eric Gordon performed as a starter and as a reserve in relation to the three-point shot.
This is where he has seen the most decline this season, as he is currently shooting 13.8% less when he enters the game as a backup. pic.twitter.com/UwuiyaAYnNM
John Win (@DarthWin) March 10, 2024
If the Suns want to make their mark in the playoffs, EG needs to succeed.
Ishbia puts Phoenix on the map: actions
Mat Ishbias stock continues to climb higher and higher. The list of additions to the franchises he owns in becomes almost too long to list. From TV antennas to talent, facilities and Ring of Honor inductees, it can't be missed. He’s someone you’re grateful to lead the organization. He puts Phoenix in an enviable light, something we haven't seen since the days of Colangelo.
Having already secured the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, Ishbia has now done it for the NBA as well.
Ishbia continues to deliver on his promise to make Phoenix not just a basketball city, but a destination.
We all have qualms about the All-Star Game. However, who cares about the final score when it's in your backyard? What matters is what it does for the city's economy and visibility, especially in February.
The NBA world gathered last month in Indianapolis for the game. All the big stars arrived and were greeted with plowed sidewalks and 19 temperatures. Will hosting the All-Star Game during one of the best months in the desert amount to making free agent stars want to come here? Maybe, maybe not. But it certainly doesn't hurt!
Thanks again Mat.
Next up for week 21? THE Cleveland Cavaliers followed by a rematch against the Celtics, then the Charlotte Hornets, and a game at 10:00 a.m. AZ against the Milwaukee Bucks. Yes, it’s not simpler my friends.
