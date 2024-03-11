Stock market today: Stocks advance with focus on inflation data | Jackson Progress-Argus Street Partner Content

Check back for updates throughout the trading day
US stock futures rose slightly on Monday, while the dollar slipped against its global peers, as investors looked to a key inflation figure tomorrow following a dovish February jobs report. last week.
Stocks ended lower on Friday, led by a sharp decline in technology stocks amid a big intraday move by AI chipmaker Nvidia. (NVDA) . The broader weakness came despite a February jobs report that suggested strong hiring gains against weakening wage growth.
The headline figure, seen as an indicator of the economy's potential for a soft landing later this year, has fueled bets on an early spring Federal Reserve interest rate cut and lower yields. Treasury bills, but failed to support stocks until the close. of the session.
The market's macroeconomic focus is expected to shift this week to Tuesday's inflation report for February. This should show a further slowdown in the closely followed core reading while indicating little change overall from the 3.1% pace recorded in January.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged lower at the start of the New York session, with eyes on Tuesday's inflation data and a planned $39 billion new paper auction to 1 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.
The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, was down 0.01% against a basket of its global peers at 102.699, the lowest since mid-January.
Wall Street will see only a handful of results this week as the S&P 500 earnings season draws to a close. Updates expected from database management giant Oracle (ORCL) after the closing bell and retailer Kohl's (KSS) Lennar home builder (LEN) and the trusty Adobe graphics software (ADBE) later in the week.
With 494 of the 500 companies in the benchmark index having reported so far, collective fourth-quarter profits are expected to rise 10% from a year earlier to $476.1 billion, according to LSEG data .
That growth rate, however, is expected to slow sharply to about 5.3% in the current quarter, generating stock-weighted earnings of about $459.8 billion.
With this week's data available and a quiet data session ahead, stocks are expected to have a mixed opening. Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500, up 7.47% for the year, indicate an opening gain of 3 points.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, are priced 50 points lower, while those linked to the tech-focused Nasdaq are priced 30 points higher.
In Europe, stocks fell in early trading in Frankfurt, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index falling 0.44%, while Britain's FTSE 100 index slipped 0.43% in London.
Overnight in Asia, data showing a better-than-expected revision to Japan's fourth-quarter GDP, effectively indicating the country had avoided a technical recession, fueled bets on a rate change from the Bank of Japan. The report sent the Nikkei 225 down 2.19% to 38,820.49 points.
The MSCI ex-Japan Asia region index, meanwhile, was down 0.13% at close of trading.