London Stock Exchange to accept crypto ETN applications for professional investors DL News





The FCA has given the green light to the London Stock Exchange to accept applications for crypto exchange-traded notes.

ETNs will be reserved for professional investors.

The exchange said it would accept applications to list the products in the second quarter. The London Stock Exchange announcement On Monday it will accept applications for Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded notes, paving the way for a new market segment in the UK. The announcement came as the UK's Financial Conduct Authority said it will not oppose applications from recognized investment exchanges to list ETNs. ETNs will be available only to professional investors. Unlike the burgeoning Bitcoin exchange-traded funds that were approved in the United States in January, ETNs are classified as debt securities, but like ETFs, they provide investors with exposure to an asset. While spot ETFs represent a stake in an underlying commodity, ETNs are issued as senior debt securities and trade more like bonds than stocks. Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly newsletters Crypto adoption in the UK has been slow despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's stated desire to make the UK a crypto hub. Sunak said that in April 2022 when he was head of the Treasury. Since then, cryptocurrency companies have faced resistance from regulators, who have only approved a handful of cryptocurrency businesses. But now the FCA appears more open to crypto investment products. Exchanges will need to continue to ensure that sufficient controls are in place so that trading is orderly and that adequate protection is given to professional investors, the FCA said in its statement on Monday. The LSE said it would accept ETN applications in the second quarter, but did not give a specific launch date. Join the community to receive our latest stories and updates Tyler Pearson is junior markets correspondent at DL News. He is based in Alberta, Canada. Do you have any advice? Contact him at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dlnews.com/articles/markets/london-stock-exchange-to-accept-crypto-etn-applications/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos