



NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes remained roughly flat Monday ahead of the release of an inflation report that could show how realistic Wall Street's hopes for easing interest rates are. The S&P 500 slipped 5.75 points, or 0.1%, to 5,117.94, after only its third week of decline in the last 19 years. It is still near its all-time high set Thursday, supported by expectations that interest rate cuts are coming this year and by signals that the economy remains remarkably durable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.97, or 0.1%, to 38,769.66, and the Nasdaq composite fell 65.84, or 0.4%, to 16,019.27. Tuesday's consumer price report could show that inflation remained at 3.1% in February, if economists' forecasts are correct.

A month ago, a report hotter than expected on consumer inflation sent financial markets spinning after confounding bets on when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates. Stocks have already climbed and Treasury yields have already fallen in the bond market on expectations of such reductions. But inflation's trend has been mostly downward, moving closer to the Fed's 2% target after peaking above 9%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week: the Fed is not far away to have enough confidence in inflation to start cutting rates. A cut in the Fed's main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001, would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices. Traders generally expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June. It's these expectations that have contributed to the sharp rise in U.S. stock markets since late October, according to Michael Wilson and other Morgan Stanley strategists. From here, however, it is now likely that the burden will fall on earnings and fundamentals, which will need to show more significant improvement for the rally to continue.

The most recent earnings reporting season is largely over, but Archer Daniels Midland and Ulta Beauty are among the S&P 500 companies reporting earnings later this week. Expectations of lower interest rates helped the price of gold hit a record high. When bonds pay less interest, investors lose less income from owning gold. Gold for April delivery rose $3.10 to settle at $2,188.60 an ounce. Gold prices have increased by around 17% over the past 12 months. Bitcoin, which its supporters sometimes present as digital gold, also reached another record. It surpassed $72,000 after remaining below $17,000 early last year. It has more than rebounded from its previous high of nearly $69,000. On Wall Street, Oracle rose 1.5% before releasing its latest earnings report after the day's closing session. Its profit beat analysts' expectations and its shares rose more after hours.

On the losing side was natural gas producer EQT, which fell 7.8%, the biggest drop in the S&P 500. It announced it would buy Equitrans Midstream and its gas transportation and storage systems in part of an all-stock transaction that values ​​the combined company at $35 billion. Equitrans Midstream rose 1.5%. Nvidia had a tough day after posting a 5.5% decline on Friday, which was its worst day since May. Nvidia is still up more than 70% this year after more than tripling last year amid a frenzy on Wall Street over artificial intelligence technology. The rally boosted Nvidia to become the third-largest stock on Wall Street. That gives its stock moves an outsized influence on the S&P 500, and there have been criticisms that its shares have risen too high, too fast. After swinging between losses and gains earlier, Nvidias stock fell 2% to become one of the heaviest weightings in the S&P 500. Reddit said it could raise up to $748 million through the sale of shares to first-time stock market investors. The social media company expects its shares to trade under the symbol RDDT.

In the bond market, yields have increased slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.08% to 4.09% Friday evening. In foreign stock markets, indexes were mostly lower across much of Europe and Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.2%. The government has said its economy could have in fact, he grew slightly during the last three months of 2023, better than the contraction previously announced. This would mean that its economy is not in recession. The Nikkei 225 index recently set records after surpassing its 1989 peak, boosted in part by ultra-low interest rates and other policies intended to support Japan's economy. Chinese stocks rose, with indexes climbing 0.7% in Shanghai and 1.4% in Hong Kong. Chinese National People's Congress ended with a near-unanimous show of support for the decisions made by top leaders of the ruling Communist Party.

