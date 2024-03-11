Sebi chief signals risk of stock market bubble

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already sought stress test results from mutual fund (MF) administrators, indicating how long it would take to liquidate a portion of investors' portfolios.

There are pockets of foam…sections of foam in the market,” Madhabi Puri Buch, chairman of Sebi, said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Monday. Some people call it a bubble, others may call it foam. The question is: it may not be appropriate to let this bubble or scum continue to form. Because if it continues to form it will burst, because by definition bubbles break out. So when they break out, they have a negative impact on investors; so it's not a good thing.”

Buchs' comments come against the backdrop of continued inflows into small- and mid-cap funds, stretching valuations in these segments. For example, the Nifty Smallcap 250 index is up almost 60% over the past year compared to the benchmark Nifty 50s, returning 28%. However, these stocks have seen turbulence in recent weeks, after the Reserve Bank of India restricted operations of fintech giant Paytm and NBFCs IIFL Finance and JM Financial Products.

On Monday, the small-cap index plunged 2 per cent to 14,507.15, while the benchmark Nifty fell 0.72 per cent to 22,332.65.

In addition to the recent action against NBFCs, the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into whether the proceeds of crime from the Mahadev betting case were channeled to the small market segments capitalizations and SMEs also contributed to Monday's carnage. Stocks like Suzlon, NCC, Tata Investment Corp, HFCL and IIFL Finance were the top five contributors to the decline in the small-cap index.

Buch also hinted that the funds could formulate a common policy to protect investors against bubble risks.

Every mutual fund has trustees who look out for the interests of investors; they should sit down and formulate a policy. If each fund decides to have its own policy on how to manage this risk, we will accept it. We agree if the industry wants to develop a common policy… Our goal is for directors to be responsible for investor protection. If we have to do something, we won’t do it without proper public consultation,” she said.

Buch said that by March 15, Sebi would make available a stress testing disclosure format for small and mid-cap funds. Investors will benefit from knowing how many days funds would need to liquidate their underlying portfolios in the event of adverse market conditions.

As far as stress testing information goes, it's not a nudge, it's a directive. Disclosure is what we do as a fundamental way of operating. We are a regime based on disclosure. The objective is for the investor to make an informed decision. A stress testing disclosure format for small and mid-cap funds has been approved. It is mandatory and not optional for any mutual fund,” she stressed.

Stress testing would determine if significant redemption pressure were to occur, how a mutual fund could deal with it if the underlying market for the securities is not sufficiently deep or liquid.

This is the most important risk run by the mutual fund. The assessment consisted of determining whether there was an adverse environment and buyout pressure; we don't know, it could be anything. Under such circumstances, while protecting investors, in terms of first-mover advantage, the first-mover will always feel that I will have an advantage, which becomes a vicious circle of attracting more and more redemptions. »

Buch explained that the stress tests would determine the number of days funds would need to liquidate investors' portfolios if prices fell and volumes increased, say, three times above normal.

The regulator also wants small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) preparing to go public to disclose their risk factors in more detail to potential investors.

Additional information on risk factors is needed. For investors to understand that the SME segment is different from the main segment, the regulations are different, the information is different and therefore the nature of risk is different,” Buch said, while expressing concerns concerning cases of price manipulation in certain SMEs. IPOs.

Twenty of the Tata group's 23 shares fell on Monday following reports that group holding company Tata Sons was proposing to avoid a listing by September next year. Losses were particularly heavy at companies with stakes in Tata Sons. Tata Chemicals, which owns 3% of Tata Sons, fell by 10.6%, Tata Power (-2.8%), Indian Hotels (2.5%) and Tata Motors (-1.1%).

Furthermore, the regulator announced on Monday the expansion of the framework for qualified securities brokers (QSB), which will subject more brokers to reinforced obligations. The move aims to build confidence in the securities market and strengthen the culture of compliance among securities brokers.

The parameters of proprietary trading volumes, compliance scores and grievance redressal will also be considered while classifying stock brokers as QSB, a Sebi circular said. Currently, there are five parameters for classifying a stockbroker under the QSB framework: total number of active clients, total available client assets, trading volumes of the stockbroker (at exclusion of the stockbroker's proprietary trading volume) and the end-of-day margin obligations of all clients. The regulator said the latest provisions would come into force in a staggered and risk-based manner to ensure smooth adoption and effective implementation for all QSBs by allowing them sufficient time, depending on their size, to bring the necessary changes.