London Stock Exchange to open applications for admission to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN





The UK's main stock exchange is set to begin accepting applications for crypto-related exchange-traded notes. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) revealed in a press release Press release On March 11, it will begin accepting applications for admission to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) in the second quarter of 2024. Although the exact launch date remains unclear, as the LSE plans to disclose “In due course”, the exchange indicated that it plans to accept applications in accordance with the details contained in the crypto ETN fact sheet. According to fact sheet, crypto ETNs will be allowed to trade on the LSE only for professional investors and fall under designated trading segments. Issuers could offer up to three different currency lines for each crypto ETN, the factsheet said. The document also states that the custody of cryptocurrencies underlying ETNs should primarily be in cold storage. Although the LSE does not elaborate on this issue further, it does add that depositories must adhere to anti-money laundering regulations in jurisdictions such as the UK, EU, Jersey, Switzerland or the US. After the news broke, the price of Bitcoin quickly climbed above $71,000. , while ETH climbed above $4,000. However, it is unclear whether the LSE's decision had any effect on price appreciation. For the London Stock Exchange, the latest move towards web3 adoption is not entirely new, as the exchange has been exploring potential applications of blockchain technology for some time, including the possibility of facilitating asset trading traditional blockchain-based financial services. For example, in September 2023, the London Stock Exchange Group revealed plans to introduce blockchain-based trading for traditional financial assets, citing a strategic pivot driven by the potential benefits of integrating blockchain within traditional markets.

Follow us on Google News



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://crypto.news/london-stock-exchange-to-open-applications-for-bitcoin-ethereum-etn-admission/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos