AFWERX and SpaceWERX Announce Strategic Funding Expand Selections South by Southwest > Air Force Materiel Command > Article Display

AUSTIN, TX – AFWERXthe innovation branch of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research LaboratoryAnd SpaceWERXthe innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, announced the Strategic Funding Increase for FY 2024, or STRATFI, a contract award selection among its eligible applicants in the phase II at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, in March. 8, 2024.

Director of AFWERX and director of marketing for the Department of the Air Force, Colonel Elliott Leighmade the announcement during his keynote speech titled “Chasing Innovation: Lessons Learned”, at Capital factoryheadquarters of AFWERX’s Austin Hub.

“Our growth-stage investment programs, Increased Strategic Funding and Increased Tactical Funding, are an integral part of AFWERX and SpaceWERX's vision to forge an innovation ecosystem that delivers aerial capabilities and disruptive space,” Leigh said. “By deliberately engaging with Space Force Deltas, Air Force major commands, program executive offices, and Department of the Air Force senior acquisition leadership, we are employing dollars at scale, both government and private sector, to accelerate the development of strategic capabilities. I am impressed by the breadth and diversity of capabilities submitted in response to the program's 24th year opportunity and look forward to seeing the results of continued development of these capabilities over the years to come.

STRATFI is an effort by both AFWERX and SpaceWERX to help small business innovation research, or SBIR, and small business technology transfer, or STTR, projects navigate the difficult transition between development and full production. This multi-year infusion of funds gives small businesses the opportunity to find the investors they need and the opportunity to continue research and development as they move toward full capacity.

STRATFI program funding amounts range from $3 million to $15 million for each defense project. The combined Program Year 24 cohort for AFWERX and SpaceWERX represents a total of $193 million in SBIR/STTR funds, $419 million in government matching funds, and $187 million in private matching funds. Small businesses that have received an SBIR/STTR Phase II award in the previous 24 months are eligible to apply for the STRATFI program.

This year's AFWERX STRATFI selections supporting the US Air Force are:

3D Scanning and Visualization Using AI and XR, Grid Raster, Inc.

Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System, Red Six Aerospace, Inc.

Bedrock ASIC Secure Processor, Idaho Scientific

BESPIN CloudOps with Trek10, Trek10, Inc.

Bombers Robotics, Wilder Systems, Inc.

Control Systems for Coordinated Operations (CoSyCO), Coherent Technical Services, Inc.

Basic VR Environment, HAVIK Solutions, LLC

Farsight: Actionable Intelligence at the Tactical Edge, Reveal Technology, Inc.

Model one, Istari Federal LLC

Service Design Accelerator, Skylight Inc.

Tactical AI, EpiSys Science, Inc.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress the team has made to expedite the review, selection and award processes to significantly reduce notification times and build a robust program capable of providing multiple opportunities throughout of the year,” said Daniel Carroll, Director of AFWERX AFVentures. “We are excited to collaborate with our government, industry and private partners to execute this transition program from SBIR/STTR Phase II through operational use and commercialization. »

This year's SpaceWERX STRATFI selections supporting the US Space Force are:

GEO Satellite Maintenance Vehicle, Starfish Space, Inc.

Hybrid Space Optical SATCOM, Skyloom Global Corp

Integrated Digital Platform, Defense Unicorns, Inc.

Mobile Autonomous Robotic Swarms, Lunar Outpost, Inc.

GEO SATCOM proliferated, Astranis Space Technologies Corp

“The STRATFI program advances game-changing end-to-end capabilities for the U.S. Space Force,” said Arthur Grijalva, director of SpaceWERX. “These innovative ideas, technologies and capabilities are what we need to compete and win as a nation. »

For the 24 year cycle of the program, Space Ventures and AFVentures have continued to improve and evolve the program. The team implemented new tools, streamlined processes, reduced reporting time by more than 50%, and engaged senior leadership to research and fund programs with the greatest possible impact on the Department of Defense's strategic vision. 'Air Force. New to the PY24 Notice of Opportunity, STRATFI submissions required a government champion to submit the application.

Once the STRATFI contract is awarded, the partner government organization works with the successful small business to execute the contract. The ultimate goal is to move the technology toward a Phase III contract that will allow the effort to be fully deployed and operated within the supporting customer organization, AFWERX officials said. Throughout the duration of the contract, the AFVentures STRATFI execution team works with the technical point of contact to monitor contract progress, milestones and performance.

The STRATFI and TACFI teams are launching submissions for the 24.2 Opportunity for Space program year in mid-March. These programs require varying levels of matching funds and matching pathways for defense and industry. To find out more, click here.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and leadership within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and startups to address the world's most pressing challenges. DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel across five hubs and locations, executing an annual budget of $1.4 billion. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and accelerate the technology transition to operational capability. For more information visit: afwerx.com.

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation branch of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and fosters collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel, operating an annual budget of $457 million. Additionally, SpaceWERX is partnering with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) in a collaborative program. Since aligning with AFRL in August 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 906 contracts worth more than $690 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and accelerate the technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center of the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays a critical role in the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfare technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the world, AFRL offers a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.