Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 4, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Stock futures rose slightly overnight Monday as investors await a key inflation report that could shed light on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 30 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.4%.
All eyes are on February's reading of the Consumer Price Index, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones forecast a monthly gain of 0.4% and an overall rise of 3.1%.
Rising CPI numbers in January rattled markets and prompted Fed officials to take a more cautious tone on easing policy. Current market prices indicate that the Fed will not cut interest rates at its March 19-20 meeting or at its April 30-May 1 meeting.
“The CPI likely soared in February due to rising gasoline prices, but core inflation likely slowed further as car prices and rent increases moderated ” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.
The tech-led market rally has lost momentum of late, as some of this year's biggest winners have continued to retreat. Nvidia lost another 2% on Monday, after falling more than 5% on Friday, its biggest one-day drop since May 2023.
Some of the other members of the “Magnificent Seven” have also stepped down recently. Apple shares have lost 8.5% over the past month, while Alphabet has slipped 7.6%. Microsoft fell almost 4% during the same period and Tesla fell 8.2%.
“As the market expands beyond large-cap technology stocks, investors can expect greater consolidation and fairly modest returns in high-flying market indexes,” said Mark Hackett , head of investment research at Nationwide.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/11/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Tighter controls and a push for high tech: key takeaways from China's biggest annual political event
- Jimmy Kimmel says he was told not to read Trump's Oscar review
- Jokowi will fall if the people are united, only one word: impeach!
- UK Business Immigration: What Employers Need to Know 4 April 2024 Skilled Worker Visa Pay Rise
- US Army abandons extended-range cannon artillery prototype project
- Women's tennis is back in action on Wednesday against Rhode Island
- Lily Gladstone's 2024 Oscars dress paid homage to her Native American roots with 216 quilled petals. See the pictures
- Implementation of CAA: Thalapathy Vijay criticizes the Narendra Modi government for its implementation
- Wabash College Football hires Jake Gilbert as coach-in-waiting
- Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party
- Donald Trump says he helped Elon Musk as president