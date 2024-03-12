Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 4, 2022.

Stock futures rose slightly overnight Monday as investors await a key inflation report that could shed light on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 30 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained about 0.4%.

All eyes are on February's reading of the Consumer Price Index, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones forecast a monthly gain of 0.4% and an overall rise of 3.1%.

Rising CPI numbers in January rattled markets and prompted Fed officials to take a more cautious tone on easing policy. Current market prices indicate that the Fed will not cut interest rates at its March 19-20 meeting or at its April 30-May 1 meeting.

“The CPI likely soared in February due to rising gasoline prices, but core inflation likely slowed further as car prices and rent increases moderated ” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.

The tech-led market rally has lost momentum of late, as some of this year's biggest winners have continued to retreat. Nvidia lost another 2% on Monday, after falling more than 5% on Friday, its biggest one-day drop since May 2023.

Some of the other members of the “Magnificent Seven” have also stepped down recently. Apple shares have lost 8.5% over the past month, while Alphabet has slipped 7.6%. Microsoft fell almost 4% during the same period and Tesla fell 8.2%.

“As the market expands beyond large-cap technology stocks, investors can expect greater consolidation and fairly modest returns in high-flying market indexes,” said Mark Hackett , head of investment research at Nationwide.