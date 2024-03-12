Business
BofA's top strategist explains why his lofty stock forecasts are still higher for 1995 than 1999
With surprisingly strong economic data and investor enthusiasm for AI sending the S&P 500 up 32% over the past 12 months, some experts fear the stock market may be in a bubble. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equities and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, certainly isn't one of them, but after raising her year-end price target for the S&P 500 from 5,000 to 5,400 this week Last year, she took the relatively unusual step of saying she had heard from a lot of people. some bear markets.
Subramanian said in a Monday memo that she's had a full week of comments and pushback since she made her bullish call, including a direct question on a call that went like this: Savita, are you planning a bubble? The answer to that question is no, Subramanian insists, and she is ready to address that concern.
In an FAQ published by Bank of America Research, the veteran analyst explained that for all the fears over a potentially irrationally exuberant market, past market bubbles have typically featured a few key factors, primarily a gap between price and value intrinsic and rampant speculation, which is not the case in the current market. adapt to the law. Real estate in 2007, technology in 2000, tulips in 1637 are examples that check these boxes. But that's not the case for the S&P 500 today, she wrote.
Yet as AI fervor harks back to the Internet era and pushes some tech stocks ever higher, some Wall Street pundits have drawn comparisons to the Internet bubble. Now there's a debate over whether we're repeating 1995 and whether the tech bull run is just beginning, or whether it's looking more like 1999and a crash is fast approaching.
Subramanian reassured readers that, in his view, it's no longer 1995. Whether it's relatively subdued investor sentiment, growing productivity, or the fundamental strength of Big Tech leadership, it is not yet a bubble.
Stocks are overvalued, right?
The first criticism leveled at Subraman's bullish forecast for the S&P 500 concerns stock valuations. The S&P 500 currently trades at about 20.5 times forward earnings, compared with an average of 15.8 since 1986, according to BofA data.
The gap between price and intrinsic value is high, based on snapshot P/E multiples, Subramanian admitted. But the exMagnificent Seven trades closer to long-term average multiples and, more importantly, the current index lacks comparability with previous decades, in our view.
The veteran strategist noted that highly valued big tech stocks obscure the true valuation of the overall market. In his opinion, the Magnificent Sevena Group, which includes Microsoft, Google, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Meta and Amazontrade, represents approximately 38 times his turnover. dragging Trailing 12-month profit, compared to 23 times for the entire S&P 500.
Subramanian also pointed out that the constituents of the S&P 500 are very different than they used to be, making comparing the index's valuation to its historical average less interesting.
Valuation is important. But comparing a current P/E to a P/E from previous decades doesn't make sense given how crappy the index combination is, she wrote. Today, the S&P 500 is half as leveraged, is of higher quality, and has similar or lower earnings volatility than in previous decades.
But are investors too euphoric?
Euphoria is the second most common characteristic of any stock market bubble. And the sharp rise in AI stocks, driven by Nvidia's 278% rise over the past 12 months, argues that investors are quite enthusiastic, but Subramanian used some BofA data to push back on that idea.
She noted that enthusiasm among U.S. equity investors has been limited to themes such as AI, but that overall sentiment is nowhere near the bullish levels of previous market highs. In fact, investor confidence is close to where it was in 1995, according to BofA data. Sentiment is neutral despite the misgivings, we hear sentiment is completely bullish, Subramanian wrote.
Overall, for Subramanian, despite the rise in stock markets over the past year, the S&P 500 shows no signs of a bubble. In our view, this bull market has weight, she wrote, adding that today is 1995, not 1999.
The bears take
While Subramanian has advocated for the stock market to have another record year in 2024, there are still bears issuing warnings. Just this week, Michael Gayed, portfolio manager at Tidal Financial Group, said THE Motley fool who were in great difficulty and all the bubbles disappear.
Investment banks aren't as worried about a full-blown bubble, but there are some big names, including Morgan Stanley chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson, who sees the S&P 500 falling about 12% to 4,500 during the period. the next 12 months. Wilson doesn't claim we're in a bubble, but he notes that 90% of the S&P 500's historic 25% rise since October has been driven by rising valuations instead of improving earnings.
The CIO explained in a Monday note that he believes the market is driven by ambiguity and liquidity this year, meaning investors should remain vigilant in the event of a correction.
As for the ambiguity of the market equation, Wilson pointed to conflicting data on the economy and the stock market that could be cause for concern. Strong economic growth with modest profits; rising stock market valuations with a more hawkish Fed; these are not the typical combinations you would expect. Economic growth typically drives corporate profits, and the threat of rising interest rates is believed to depress stock valuations. So what is the cause of the conflicting data?
We believe the current policy mix explains many of the hard-to-reconcile divergences from an economic, earnings and performance perspective, Wilson wrote.
Federal government spending through the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act is boosting spending and hiring by private construction and manufacturing companies, thereby maintaining economic growth, according to Morgan Stanley's CIO. But there's a problem with this spending that might explain why the benefits aren't as strong as recent economic data: While these programs help keep the economy humming, they also crowd out the private sector because they impact the cost of labor, materials and costs. capital, Wilson said.
Thus, Wilson's ambiguity or conflicting data on the economy versus the stock market may be explained in part by increased federal government spending. But the second part of the equation is liquidity, which helps explain the difference between strong stock market performance and relatively moderate earnings growth, according to Wilson.
This is where the repo mechanism comes into play. To help close the federal government's large budget deficit, the Federal Reserve allows private sector businesses to make a little extra money, often through a middleman, by essentially lending money at the Federal Reserve. overnight. These companies buy U.S. Treasuries and then agree to resell them at a higher price at a later date, thereby earning yield but providing liquidity to the Fed in the short term. This is used as a tool by the Fed to set a floor on short-term interest rates, but it also leads to increased liquidity. In our view, this liquidity has been instrumental in pushing up asset prices, driven by some of the most speculative sectors of the equity market and asset classes, Wilson explained.
Wilson's argument about ambiguity and liquidity is a long, detailed way of telling investors to be careful because the factors driving market gains may not be sustainable. With these dynamics now better understood by the market, it is likely that earnings and fundamentals will now need to show more significant improvement, Wilson concluded.
