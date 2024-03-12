BofA's top strategist explains why his lofty stock forecasts are still higher for 1995 than 1999

With surprisingly strong economic data and investor enthusiasm for AI sending the S&P 500 up 32% over the past 12 months, some experts fear the stock market may be in a bubble. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equities and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, certainly isn't one of them, but after raising her year-end price target for the S&P 500 from 5,000 to 5,400 this week Last year, she took the relatively unusual step of saying she had heard from a lot of people. some bear markets.

Subramanian said in a Monday memo that she's had a full week of comments and pushback since she made her bullish call, including a direct question on a call that went like this: Savita, are you planning a bubble? The answer to that question is no, Subramanian insists, and she is ready to address that concern.

In an FAQ published by Bank of America Research, the veteran analyst explained that for all the fears over a potentially irrationally exuberant market, past market bubbles have typically featured a few key factors, primarily a gap between price and value intrinsic and rampant speculation, which is not the case in the current market. adapt to the law. Real estate in 2007, technology in 2000, tulips in 1637 are examples that check these boxes. But that's not the case for the S&P 500 today, she wrote.

Yet as AI fervor harks back to the Internet era and pushes some tech stocks ever higher, some Wall Street pundits have drawn comparisons to the Internet bubble. Now there's a debate over whether we're repeating 1995 and whether the tech bull run is just beginning, or whether it's looking more like 1999and a crash is fast approaching.

Subramanian reassured readers that, in his view, it's no longer 1995. Whether it's relatively subdued investor sentiment, growing productivity, or the fundamental strength of Big Tech leadership, it is not yet a bubble.

Stocks are overvalued, right?

The first criticism leveled at Subraman's bullish forecast for the S&P 500 concerns stock valuations. The S&P 500 currently trades at about 20.5 times forward earnings, compared with an average of 15.8 since 1986, according to BofA data.

The gap between price and intrinsic value is high, based on snapshot P/E multiples, Subramanian admitted. But the exMagnificent Seven trades closer to long-term average multiples and, more importantly, the current index lacks comparability with previous decades, in our view.

The veteran strategist noted that highly valued big tech stocks obscure the true valuation of the overall market. In his opinion, the Magnificent Sevena Group, which includes Microsoft, Google, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Meta and Amazontrade, represents approximately 38 times his turnover. dragging Trailing 12-month profit, compared to 23 times for the entire S&P 500.

Subramanian also pointed out that the constituents of the S&P 500 are very different than they used to be, making comparing the index's valuation to its historical average less interesting.

Valuation is important. But comparing a current P/E to a P/E from previous decades doesn't make sense given how crappy the index combination is, she wrote. Today, the S&P 500 is half as leveraged, is of higher quality, and has similar or lower earnings volatility than in previous decades.

But are investors too euphoric?

Euphoria is the second most common characteristic of any stock market bubble. And the sharp rise in AI stocks, driven by Nvidia's 278% rise over the past 12 months, argues that investors are quite enthusiastic, but Subramanian used some BofA data to push back on that idea.

She noted that enthusiasm among U.S. equity investors has been limited to themes such as AI, but that overall sentiment is nowhere near the bullish levels of previous market highs. In fact, investor confidence is close to where it was in 1995, according to BofA data. Sentiment is neutral despite the misgivings, we hear sentiment is completely bullish, Subramanian wrote.