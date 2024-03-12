Stock market today: Wall Street up following the latest inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are higher Tuesday following the latest inflation update.

The S&P 500 was up 0.8% and flirting with its all-time high set last week after oscillating between modest gains and losses earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 215 points, or 0.6%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1% after both indexes also cleared their previous losses.

The much-anticipated inflation report shows that prices paid by U.S. consumers rose last month slightly more than economists expected. He left the door closed to hope that the Federal Reserve could impose the interest rate cuts Wall Street wants at its next meeting next week.

But inflation figures were still close to expectations and traders remained hopeful that the long-term downward trend would keep the Fed on track to cut its main interest rate in June. Additionally, inflation may not actually be as strong as the morning's report suggests.

January and February are notoriously noisy months for many economic data, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The Fed had not planned to cut rates next week, and this report does not change that. The discussion around the table will focus more on the long-term trend.

The fear is that stubborn inflation that refuses to fall will force the Fed to keep interest rates high, which would weigh on the economy and investment prices.

Another higher-than-expected CPI reading could breathe new life into the stubborn inflation narrative, but whether it actually delays rate cuts is another story, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing , at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

For months, Wall Street traders have been trying to get ahead of the Federal Reserve and guess when rate cuts will come. They have already driven up stock prices and lowered bond yields in anticipation of this development.

Through it all, the Fed has remained consistent in implementing what it promised to do, Larkin said. Until they say otherwise, their plan is to reduce rate cuts in the second half.

The immediate reaction of financial markets to the inflation data was nevertheless hesitant and uncertain.

In the bond market, Treasury yields first fell, then rose. The 10-year Treasury yield finally rose to 4.13% from 4.10% Monday evening.

The price of gold, which has hit record highs on expectations of upcoming rate cuts, has also swung. It was recently down 1.2% at $2,161.50 an ounce. A measure of nervousness among U.S. stock investors fell nearly 6% after fluctuating several times.

On Wall Street, Oracle jumped 11% after announcing a profit for the last quarter higher than expected by analysts.

Nvidia also rose 3.1% after a rare two-day stumble in what has been a literal rocket ride amid Wall Street's frenzy over artificial intelligence technology. The company's shares became one of the most influential markets due to their sudden increase in size, and they were one of the most powerful forces pushing the S&P 500 higher.

New York Community Bancorp rose 1.5% after announcing it closed its previously announced deal to raise about $1.05 billion in cash through stock sales. The bank is grappling with falling commercial real estate prices and growing pains from previous acquisitions it has made. Its difficulties have also raised concerns about the difficulties of the regional banking sector as a whole.

3M rose 4.3% after announcing that Bill Brown, former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies, would take over as CEO in early May.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Southwest Airlines. It fell 14% after lowering its forecast for a major measure of revenue in the first three months of this year, partly because of fewer flights than expected by some leisure travelers.

He also said Boeing told the company it would deliver fewer planes than expected this year. Shares of Boeing, which faces criticism over its safety and manufacturing quality, fell 3.9%.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.1%, further away from its recent record highs. Its central bank is increasingly expected to raise interest rates, which are below zero.

Indexes jumped 3.1% in Hong Kong and 1.1% in London, but moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

___

AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.