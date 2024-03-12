Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mostly Up Ahead of US Inflation Report





BEIJING Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday ahead of the release of a report on U.S. inflation that could influence the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. US futures and oil prices were higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6% to 38,586.92, falling further away from recent records amid expectations the central bank will raise its negative benchmark interest rate next month. This speculation pushed the Japanese yen higher against the US dollar. On Tuesday morning, the dollar was trading at 147.40 yen, down from 146.95 yen. Recently, the dollar was trading at around 150 yen. Chinese markets were mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1.2% at 16,781.91, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4% to 3,056.35. Elsewhere in Asia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,712.20. South Korea's Kospi advanced 04% to 2,671.26. On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 5,117.94, remaining near its all-time high set Thursday. Prices were supported by expectations that interest rate cuts would be expected this year and by signals that the economy remains stable. remarkably durable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 38,769.66 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4% to 16,019.27. Tuesday's report on prices paid by Americans could show that inflation remained at 3.1% in February, if economists' forecasts are correct. A month ago, a report hotter than expected on inflation at the consumer level has driven financial markets. But inflation's trend has been mostly downward, moving closer to the Fed's 2% target after peaking above 9%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week: the Fed is not far away to have enough confidence in inflation to start cutting rates. A cut in the Fed's main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001, would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices. Traders generally expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June. Expectations of lower interest rates helped the price of gold hit a record high. When bonds pay less interest, investors lose less income from owning gold. Gold for April delivery rose $3.10 to settle at $2,188.60 an ounce. Gold prices have increased by around 17% over the past 12 months. Bitcoin, which its supporters sometimes present as digital gold, also reached another record. It reached nearly $73,000 after remaining below $17,000 early last year. It has more than rebounded from its previous high of nearly $69,000. On Wall Street, Oracle rose 1.5% before releasing its latest earnings report after the day's closing session. Its profit beat analysts' expectations and its shares rose more after hours. On the losing side was natural gas producer EQT, which fell 7.8%, the biggest drop in the S&P 500. It announced it would buy Equitrans Midstream and its gas transportation and storage systems in part of an all-stock transaction that values ​​the combined company at $35 billion. Equitrans Midstream rose 1.5%. Nvidia had a tough day after posting a 5.5% decline on Friday, which was its worst day since May. Nvidia is still up more than 70% this year after more than tripling last year amid a frenzy on Wall Street over artificial intelligence technology. The rally boosted Nvidia to become the third-largest stock on Wall Street. That gives its stock moves an outsized influence on the S&P 500, and there have been criticisms that its shares have risen too high, too fast. After swinging between losses and gains earlier, Nvidias stock fell 2% to become one of the heaviest weightings in the S&P 500. Reddit said it could raise up to $748 million through the sale of shares to first-time stock market investors. The social media company expects its shares to trade under the symbol RDDT. In other trading Tuesday morning, benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 15 cents at $78.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 8 cents to $77.93 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 18 cents to $82.39 a barrel. The euro rose from $1.0927 to $1.0938. AP Business writers Stan Choe and Matt Ott contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/03/10/stock-markets-china-japan-inflation/94bc6408-df54-11ee-95aa-7384336086f3_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos