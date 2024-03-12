Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mostly Up Ahead of US Inflation Report

BEIJING (AP) Stocks were mostly higher in Asia Tuesday ahead of the release of a report on U.S. inflation that could influence the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts.

US futures and oil prices were higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6% to 38,586.92, falling further away from recent records amid expectations the central bank will raise its negative benchmark interest rate next month.

This speculation pushed the Japanese yen higher against the US dollar. On Tuesday morning, the dollar was trading at 147.40 yen, down from 146.95 yen. Recently, the dollar was trading at around 150 yen.

Chinese markets were mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1.2% at 16,781.91, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.4% to 3,056.35.

Elsewhere in Asia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,712.20. South Korea's Kospi advanced 04% to 2,671.26.

On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 5,117.94, remaining near its all-time high set Thursday.

Prices have been supported by expectations that interest rates will fall this year and by signals that the economy remains remarkably resilient.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 38,769.66 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4% to 16,019.27.

Tuesday's report on prices paid by Americans could show that inflation remained at 3.1% in February, if economists' forecasts are correct.

A month ago, a warmer-than-expected report on consumer inflation sent financial markets spinning.

But inflation's trend has been mostly downward, moving closer to the Fed's 2% target after peaking above 9%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the Fed was not far from having enough confidence in inflation to start cutting rates. A cut in the Fed's main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001, would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while raising investment prices.

Traders generally expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June.

Expectations of lower interest rates helped the price of gold hit a record high. When bonds pay less interest, investors lose less income from owning gold. Gold for April delivery rose $3.10 to settle at $2,188.60 an ounce. Gold prices have increased by around 17% over the past 12 months.

Bitcoin, which its supporters sometimes tout as digital gold, also hit another record high. It reached nearly $73,000 after remaining below $17,000 early last year. It has more than rebounded from its previous high of nearly $69,000.

On Wall Street, Oracle rose 1.5% before releasing its latest earnings report after the day's closing session. Its profit beat analysts' expectations and its shares rose more after hours.

On the losing side was natural gas producer EQT, which fell 7.8%, the biggest decline in the S&P 500. It announced it would buy Equitrans Midstream and its transportation and storage systems. gas in an all-stock transaction that values ​​the combined company at $35 billion. Equitrans Midstream rose 1.5%.

Nvidia had a tough day after posting a 5.5% decline on Friday, which was its worst day since May. Nvidia is still up more than 70% this year after more than tripling last year amid a frenzy on Wall Street over artificial intelligence technology.

The rally boosted Nvidia to become the third-largest stock on Wall Street. That gives its stock moves an outsized influence on the S&P 500, and there have been criticisms that its shares have risen too high, too fast. After swinging between losses and gains earlier, Nvidia's stock fell 2% to become one of the heaviest weightings in the S&P 500.

Reddit said it could raise up to $748 million from selling shares to first-time investors on the stock market. The social media company expects its shares to trade under the symbol RDDT.

In other trading Tuesday morning, benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 15 cents at $78.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 8 cents to $77.93 a barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 18 cents to $82.39 a barrel.

The euro rose from $1.0927 to $1.0938.

___

AP Business writers Stan Choe and Matt Ott contributed.