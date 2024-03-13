Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Stock futures were quiet Tuesday evening after Wall Street saw the S&P 500 close at a new high.
Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures were also within 0.1% of the flat line.
The move in futures comes after a rally in stocks on Tuesday that saw the S&P500 And Nasdaq Composite everyone earns more than 1%.
The rise in stocks came despite a consumer price index that showed slightly higher-than-expected inflation in February, further dimming the outlook for when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. Notably, stocks surged even as bond yields rose.
“We don't think it's going to be the Fed that kills this economic cycle. Ultimately, what determines the end of this expansion will depend on whether we have some sort of shock. Otherwise, you could be in this that we would consider.” late cycle for a considerable period of time,” Gabriela Santos, global markets strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on “Closing Bell.”
The stock bull market has shown signs of expansion in recent weeks, but the chipmaker Nvidia still remains a key indicator. Nvidia shares rose more than 7% on Tuesday, erasing almost all of their losses from the previous two sessions and bringing the year-to-date gain to about 86%.
The results season is coming to an end, with Dollar Tree is expected to submit its report Wednesday morning. Mason Lennar expected to release results after closing.
