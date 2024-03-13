10 things to watch in the stock market on Tuesday, including Oracle, Sud-Ouest

Top 10 things to watch Tuesday March 12 February's consumer price index turned out to be a little warmer than expected, increasing 3.2% year-on-year versus 3.1% expected and above expectations. 3.1% from January. The core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, rose 3.8% year-on-year versus 3.7% expected, but below January's 3.9%. Treasury yields bounce between green and red, but U.S. stocks hold on to early gains. Oracle achieves a solid quarter despite very low expectations. The stock is up more than 12%. Most of the numbers were in line, but the market is banking on 29% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligation (RPO), reflecting a significant increase from the previous two quarters. The company plans capital spending of $10 billion for fiscal 2025, up from $7.5 billion last year. Evercore says selling the Apple Club name is overblown. Analysts believe iPhone could accelerate its buyback program over the next few years; the acceleration of services is underestimated; and artificial intelligence is poised to drive the next big upgrade cycle. Raymond James calls “uncle” and upgrades Coinbase to market performance (hold after selling). Bitcoin is down slightly after surpassing $72,000 on Monday. Southwest Airlines reduces first-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to 2% from 2.5% to 4.5% and increases estimated economic fuel costs per gallon. It expects to receive fewer Boeing 737 Max planes this year. The stock falls around 8.5%. RBC is launching DexCom with an outperform rating and a price target of $165. Great company, but we prefer and own Abbott Laboratories in diabetes devices because its other businesses provide diversification in healthcare. JPMorgan raises Dollar General from underweight to neutral (hold before selling) and raises price target from $120 to $158 per share. Analysts maintain an overweight Buy equivalent on Dollar Tree and increase the price target from $157 to $165 ahead of this week's earnings. Kohl's reports adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of $1.67 versus an expected $1.28. But quarterly same-store sales fell 4.3%, missing estimates of a more modest 3% decline. The stock is down more than 3%. The department store chain forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.70 for 2024, compared to an estimate of $2.67. ON Holding reports a 22% sales increase in the fourth quarter, but misses the estimate of a 24% rise. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was better than expected. Shares of the athletic footwear and apparel company are falling 13.5% on a slightly weaker-than-expected sales outlook, hampered by foreign exchange headwinds. 3M CEO Mike Roman will become chairman, replaced by William Brown effective May 1. Sign up for my free e-newsletter Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market (see here for a complete list of stocks from Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before before Jim makes a transaction. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling a stock in his charity's portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

