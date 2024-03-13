Business
10 things to watch in the stock market on Tuesday, including Oracle, Sud-Ouest
Top 10 things to watch for Tuesday March 12
- February's consumer price index was a little warmer than expected, rising 3.2% year-on-year versus 3.1% expected and higher than January's 3.1%. The core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, rose 3.8% year-on-year versus 3.7% expected, but below January's 3.9%. Treasury yields bounce between green and red, but U.S. stocks hold on to early gains.
- Oracle achieved a solid quarter despite very low expectations. The stock is up more than 12%. Most of the numbers were in line, but the market is banking on 29% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligation (RPO), reflecting a significant increase from the previous two quarters. The company plans capital spending of $10 billion for fiscal 2025, up from $7.5 billion last year.
- Evercore announces sale on behalf of club Apple is exaggerated. Analysts believe iPhone could accelerate its buyback program over the next few years; the acceleration of services is underestimated; and artificial intelligence is poised to drive the next big upgrade cycle.
- Raymond James calls “uncle” and upgrades Coinbase to market performance from underperformance (hold from sell). Bitcoinn is slightly lower after surpassing $72,000 on Monday.
- Southwest Airlines reduces first quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to a stable level of up to 2% from 2.5% to 4.5% previously and increases economic fuel costs per estimated gallon. It expects to receive fewer Boeing 737 Max planes this year. The stock falls around 8.5%.
- RBC launches DexCom with an Outperform rating and a price target of $165. Great company but we prefer and own Abbott Laboratories in the field of diabetes devices, as its other activities provide diversification in the healthcare field.
- JPMorgan Upgrades Dollar General from neutral to underweight (hold before selling) and raises the price target from $120 to $158 per share. Analysts maintain an overweighting in buy equivalent on Dollar Tree and increase the price target from $157 to $165 ahead of this week's earnings.
- Kohl's Announces fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 versus $1.28 expected. But quarterly same-store sales fell 4.3%, missing estimates of a more modest 3% decline. The stock is down more than 3%. The department store chain forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.70 for 2024, compared to an estimate of $2.67.
- On hold fourth-quarter revenue rose 22%, but missed the 24% estimate. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was better than expected. Shares of the athletic footwear and apparel company are falling 13.5% on a slightly weaker-than-expected sales outlook, hampered by foreign exchange headwinds.
- 3M CEO Mike Roman will become president, succeeded by William Brown effective May 1.
