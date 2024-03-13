Stock Market Today: Wall Street Hits Record as Big Tech Stocks Renew Their Run

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks hit record highs Tuesday, led again by technology companies, as some of Wall Street's most influential regained their momentum.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.1% to its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 235 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.

All three indexes started the day with losses after a highly anticipated inflation report showed U.S. consumers paid slightly higher prices last month than economists expected. The worse-than-expected data left the door closed to hopes that the Federal Reserve could push through long-awaited interest rate cuts at its meeting next week.

But inflation figures were still close to expectations and traders remained hopeful that the long-term downward trend would mean the Fed would begin hoped-for cuts in June. This helped stock indexes reverse their losses throughout the day.

Additionally, inflation may not actually be as strong as the morning's report suggests.

January and February are notoriously noisy months for many economic data, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The Fed had not planned to cut rates next week, and this report does not change that. The discussion around the table will focus more on the long-term trend.

The fear is that stubborn inflation that refuses to fall will force the Fed to keep interest rates high, which would weigh on the economy and investment prices. The Fed's main interest rate is already at its highest level since 2001.

Another higher-than-expected CPI reading could breathe new life into the stubborn inflation narrative, but whether it actually delays rate cuts is another story, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing , at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

For months, Wall Street traders have been trying to get ahead of the Federal Reserve and guess when rate cuts will come. They have already driven up stock prices and lowered bond yields in anticipation of this development.

Through it all, the Fed has remained consistent in implementing what it promised to do, Larkin said. Until they say otherwise, their plan is to cut rates in the second half.

The immediate reaction of financial markets to the inflation data was nevertheless hesitant and uncertain.

In the bond market, Treasury yields first fell, then rose. The 10-year Treasury yield finally rose from 4.10% to 4.15% Monday evening.

The price of gold, which has hit record highs on expectations of upcoming rate cuts, has also swung. An ounce for April delivery ended up falling $22.50 to settle at $2,166.10. At the same time, the nervousness of US stock investors eased by more than 8% after fluctuating several times.

On Wall Street, it's the big tech stocks that have done most of the market's hard work. Oracle jumped 11.7% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that was higher than expected by analysts.

Nvidia also rose 7.2% to rebound from a rare two-day slide. The frenzy on Wall Street around artificial intelligence technology has boosted its stock, making it one of the most influential on the market. This was the most significant force pushing the S&P 500 higher on Tuesday.

New York Community Bancorp rose 5.8% after announcing it closed its previously announced deal to raise about $1.05 billion in cash through stock sales. The bank is grappling with falling commercial real estate prices and growing pains from previous acquisitions it has made. Its difficulties have also raised concerns about the regional banking sector as a whole.

3M climbed 5% after announcing that Bill Brown, former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies, would take over as CEO in early May.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Southwest Airlines. It fell 14.9% after cutting its forecast for a major measure of revenue in the first three months of this year, partly because of fewer flights than expected by some leisure travelers.

He also said Boeing told the company it would deliver fewer planes than expected this year. Shares of Boeing, which faces criticism over its safety and manufacturing quality, fell 4.3%.

Overall, the S&P rose 57.33 points to 5,175.27. The Dow rose 235.83 to 39,005.49 and the Nasdaq gained 246.36 to 16,256.64.

In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.1%, further away from its recent record highs. Its central bank is increasingly expected to raise interest rates, which are below zero.

Indexes jumped 3.1% in Hong Kong, 1.2% in Frankfurt and 1% in London, but moved more modestly elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

___

AP Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.