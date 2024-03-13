UK follows in island footsteps with reduced purse





The UK's possible entry into private markets follows Guernsey's lead, but does not appear to worry the local stock market too much. Its proposed private intermittent securities and equity trading system, or Poissons, will serve companies that, for one reason or another, are not seeking to list on the London Stock Exchange. A consultation on the idea was announced by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Budget last week. Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said this was not a surprise, as it was first mentioned in December 2022 as being a target the government was working on. This is something we are monitoring closely while developing and providing our own innovative service to private companies, he said. We are very proud to have launched and onboarded our first client, Blue Diamond, in 2023, and that the company now sees real added value in using TISE Private Markets. The UK Treasury said Pisces would allow investors to have greater access to exciting companies and benefit from greater transparency and efficiency than those available in private markets. This proposal will support the pipeline of future initial public offerings (IPOs) in the UK, improving the interface between private companies and UK public markets, and complementing the Government's ongoing broad reforms aimed at strengthening the UK as a rating destination. Mr Vermaas said the proposal showed TISE was right to believe that public procurement did not adequately serve small and medium-sized businesses. But these companies need capital markets solutions that will allow them to grow, he added. Many SMEs found that the cost and regulatory burden of listing outweighed the benefits, leading them to remain private for longer, while some listed companies decided to return to private ownership. There were several differences between what was proposed and the TISE offer, Vermass said. It remains to be seen whether Pisces will actually meet the needs of SMEs or whether they will still be subject to overly heavy regulation and the costs of working with intermediaries. TISE's own offering, which enabled trading, settlement and management of the share register without the need for intermediaries, continued to attract significant interest from private companies in the Channel Islands, the United Kingdom and United and elsewhere. Pisces is offered due to the growth of private markets compared to public markets. Research has shown that over the past ten years, the UK economy has welcomed 3,096 private companies with 100 or more employees, while the number of publicly listed companies has fallen by 270.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guernseypress.com/news/2024/03/12/uk-follows-in-islands-footsteps-with-pared-down-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos