Business
4 Areas of the Stock Market to Invest in Amid Bubble Fear
- Bubble forecasting legend Jeremy Grantham sees plenty of risks in the stock market, but also some opportunities.
- The investor said in a note Monday that he would buy four areas of the stock market.
- “For those who must hold U.S. stocks even when they are generally overvalued, there is a reasonable choice of relatively attractive investments,” Grantham said.
GMO co-founder Jeremy Grantham is well known for predicting bubbles in the stock market. But he also sees opportunities worth investing in.
In a note Monday, while warning of growing risks of an AI-powered bubble As for the stock market, Grantham offered further insights into areas where he sees value in the U.S. stock market.
“For those who must own U.S. stocks (most institutions), even though they are generally very overvalued, there is a reasonable choice of relatively attractive investments,” Grantham said.
Below are the four areas of the stock market that Grantham believes are worth buying.
1. Quality
Although they are “not incredibly cheap today,” quality U.S. stocks have a long history of outperforming the stock market during bear markets and slightly underperforming during bull markets, according to Grantham.
Overall, the defensive nature of quality stocks or those with strong balance sheets, solid liquidity, and low debt burdens have led to overall long-term outperformance relative to the broader stock market.
“AAA bonds yield about 1% less per year than junk bonds, everyone gets it and always has. Unlike what happens, equivalent AAA stocks, with their higher risk of bankruptcy Their low volatility, lower volatility and simply less risk, have historically generated returns of an additional 0.5% to 1.0% per year compared to the S&P 500,” Grantham said.
Quality stocks are often defined as companies that have a clean balance sheet with little leverage and a history of stable earnings throughout economic cycles.
2. Resource stocks
The diversification benefits of resource stocks such as oil and mining companies make them an attractive consideration for investors, according to Grantham.
“Not only are raw materials, believe it or not, limited and becoming increasingly scarce, and therefore their prices will certainly increase, but over longer horizons (10 years), resources are the only market sector stock market to be negatively correlated with the broader stock market. “They are by far the most diverse sector. They are also particularly cheap now, having taken a beating recently,” Grantham said.
3. Climate-related investments
Growing concern about climate-related disasters has led governments to be increasingly willing to act and invest in long-term solutions, and these investments should ultimately benefit the companies working on these solutions.
“I believe climate investments will generate revenue growth that will be guaranteed to be above average over the coming decades, although there is no guarantee as to how consistent this growth will be,” Grantham said.
Rising interest rates over the past 18 months have led to a complete destruction of wind and solar energy stocks, but that's where the opportunity lies, according to Grantham.
“And as usual, the market overreacted to the rising rate trend, making these investments real bargains today. Today, solar stocks are valued at more than 50% discount to the broader stock market, and some of the best clean energy stocks. “Businesses around the world are trading at levels that imply negative real growth,” Grantham said.
4. Deep value
“These stocks look cheap enough to be worth an investment, because the comparison to the total market is about as wide as it's ever been. The most expensive 20% of U.S. stocks are by definition still expensive , but today they are among the worst 10% of their 40-year range (compared to the top 1,000 stocks). In contrast, the cheapest 20% are in the top 7% of their range,” Grantham said.
