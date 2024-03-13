Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly rise after record Wall Street rally | First World War
TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly rose Wednesday, buoyed by a record rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.3% in morning trading to 38,926.05. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 7,736.50. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,696.28.
The yen recorded a notable gain against the greenback as attention focused on the upcoming spring wage negotiations, known as shunto, the outcome of which could impact the Bank of Japan's preference for when it ends its negative interest rate policy, said Tim Waterer. , chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 147.30 Japanese yen from 147.63 yen. The euro costs $1.0930, unchanged from Tuesday.
Speculation is rife that Japan's central bank is preparing to end its ultra-accommodative, sub-zero monetary policy and begin raising interest rates.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index jumped 1.1% to exceed its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 235 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.
All three indexes started the day with losses after a highly anticipated inflation report showed U.S. consumers paid slightly higher prices last month than economists expected. The worse-than-expected data left the door closed to hopes that the Federal Reserve could push through long-awaited interest rate cuts at its meeting next week.
But inflation figures were still close to expectations and traders remained hopeful that the long-term downward trend would mean the Fed would begin hoped-for cuts in June. This helped stock indexes reverse their losses throughout the day.
Additionally, inflation may not actually be as strong as the morning's report suggests.
January and February are notoriously noisy months for many economic data, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, who said attention would focus more on the long-term trend.
The fear is that stubborn inflation that refuses to fall will force the Fed to keep interest rates high, which would weigh on the economy and investment prices. The Fed's main interest rate is already at its highest level since 2001.
Another higher-than-expected CPI reading could breathe new life into the stubborn inflation narrative, but whether it actually delays rate cuts is another story, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing , at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.
For months, Wall Street traders have been trying to get ahead of the Federal Reserve and guess when rate cuts will come. They have already driven up stock prices and lowered bond yields in anticipation of this development.
Through it all, the Fed has remained consistent in implementing what it promised to do, Larkin said. Until they say otherwise, their plan is to cut rates in the second half.
The immediate reaction of financial markets to the inflation data was nevertheless hesitant and uncertain.
In the bond market, Treasury yields first fell, then rose. The 10-year Treasury yield finally rose from 4.10% to 4.15% Monday evening.
The price of gold, which has hit record highs on expectations of upcoming rate cuts, has also swung. An ounce for April delivery ended up falling $22.50 to settle at $2,166.10.
On Wall Street, big tech stocks have done the heavy lifting. Oracle jumped 11.7% after reporting quarterly profit that was higher than analysts expected. Nvidia also rebounded 7.2% after a rare two-day drop. This was the most significant force pushing the S&P 500 higher on Tuesday.
Overall, the S&P rose 57.33 points to 5,175.27. The Dow rose 235.83 to 39,005.49 and the Nasdaq gained 246.36 to 16,256.64.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 38 cents to $77.94 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 37 cents to $82.29 a barrel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.informnny.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mostly-higher-ahead-of-a-us-report-on-inflation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly rise after record Wall Street rally | First World War
- A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the UK as the jet stream turns 'zonal'.
- “Love is blind” says it’s an experience. Scientists say attraction is more arbitraryExBulletin
- File: The Cricket Pavilion at Goldenacre – geograph.org.uk – 281767.jpg
- Experts explain the link between smoking and kidney disease
- The Picasso Museum will exhibit the work of Françoise Gilot, his partner who left him
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mostly Rise After Record Wall Street Rally
- Andrew Tate faces extradition to the UK on rape and human trafficking charges | BBC News
- Suddenly, Jokowi gathers ministers at the palace and discusses PP Mining!
- Tai leads Columbia at the Tulane Classic
- Legislature considers establishing Red Dress Day, Tuskegee Airmen Day, Dystonia Awareness Day and more – Connecticut by the Numbers
- What is the Prime Minister so afraid of: Congress attacks Narendra Modi on the issue of electoral bonds