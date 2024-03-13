Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly rise after record Wall Street rally | First World War

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly rose Wednesday, buoyed by a record rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.3% in morning trading to 38,926.05. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 7,736.50. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,696.28.

The yen recorded a notable gain against the greenback as attention focused on the upcoming spring wage negotiations, known as shunto, the outcome of which could impact the Bank of Japan's preference for when it ends its negative interest rate policy, said Tim Waterer. , chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 147.30 Japanese yen from 147.63 yen. The euro costs $1.0930, unchanged from Tuesday.

Speculation is rife that Japan's central bank is preparing to end its ultra-accommodative, sub-zero monetary policy and begin raising interest rates.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index jumped 1.1% to exceed its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 235 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.

All three indexes started the day with losses after a highly anticipated inflation report showed U.S. consumers paid slightly higher prices last month than economists expected. The worse-than-expected data left the door closed to hopes that the Federal Reserve could push through long-awaited interest rate cuts at its meeting next week.

But inflation figures were still close to expectations and traders remained hopeful that the long-term downward trend would mean the Fed would begin hoped-for cuts in June. This helped stock indexes reverse their losses throughout the day.

Additionally, inflation may not actually be as strong as the morning's report suggests.

January and February are notoriously noisy months for many economic data, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, who said attention would focus more on the long-term trend.

The fear is that stubborn inflation that refuses to fall will force the Fed to keep interest rates high, which would weigh on the economy and investment prices. The Fed's main interest rate is already at its highest level since 2001.

Another higher-than-expected CPI reading could breathe new life into the stubborn inflation narrative, but whether it actually delays rate cuts is another story, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing , at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

For months, Wall Street traders have been trying to get ahead of the Federal Reserve and guess when rate cuts will come. They have already driven up stock prices and lowered bond yields in anticipation of this development.

Through it all, the Fed has remained consistent in implementing what it promised to do, Larkin said. Until they say otherwise, their plan is to cut rates in the second half.

The immediate reaction of financial markets to the inflation data was nevertheless hesitant and uncertain.

In the bond market, Treasury yields first fell, then rose. The 10-year Treasury yield finally rose from 4.10% to 4.15% Monday evening.

The price of gold, which has hit record highs on expectations of upcoming rate cuts, has also swung. An ounce for April delivery ended up falling $22.50 to settle at $2,166.10.

On Wall Street, big tech stocks have done the heavy lifting. Oracle jumped 11.7% after reporting quarterly profit that was higher than analysts expected. Nvidia also rebounded 7.2% after a rare two-day drop. This was the most significant force pushing the S&P 500 higher on Tuesday.

Overall, the S&P rose 57.33 points to 5,175.27. The Dow rose 235.83 to 39,005.49 and the Nasdaq gained 246.36 to 16,256.64.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 38 cents to $77.94 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 37 cents to $82.29 a barrel.