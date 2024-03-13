How China Tried to Fix the Stock Market and Broke the Quants

Quantitative funds, which use algorithms to analyze masses of data and make trading decisions, have become a powerful force in the United States, where funds such as AQR Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies and Millennium Management manage huge portfolios and provide an important source of liquidity to small investors. investors.

But the industry has at times been controversial, accused of herd behavior that exacerbates periods of volatility.

China's $200 billion quantitative funds industry faces similar accusations, and the consequences for the sector could be enormous.

These funds lost billions of dollars last month when their bets on small company stocks went bad. They find themselves in the crosshairs of Chinese regulators, increasingly determined to halt the stock market slide, whatever the cost.

The country's two largest exchanges and its securities regulator launched a widespread crackdown on quants in late February, tightening rules governing the sector and temporarily banning trading in two funds. But investors and analysts say the chaos in the quant market has its roots in the government itself.

China has a history of trying to control the stock market, and it doesn't always go well. In 2015, the intervention of a so-called national team of state-linked companies tasked with buying stocks created moral hazard and gave rise to allegations of insider trading.

The introduction of a circuit breaker mechanism in January 2016 was intended to stem volatility, but it made matters worse as investors rushed to sell after its introduction. Last August, the sales ban imposed by many major corporate shareholders did not prevent the benchmark CSI 300 index from falling for another five consecutive months.

Last month's turmoil in China's quantitative funds industry was just the latest example of how Beijing's attempts to fight the market can backfire and produce spectacular results.

Made in America

The launch of China's quantitative industry dates back to around 2010, when a generation of traders of Chinese descent returned home after working for some of the largest U.S. hedge funds. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, when China's economy was booming while the Western world suffered, setting up a fund in mainland China was a natural choice for these traders.

Millennium, a New York-based fund, was a particularly strong talent pool. Wang Chen and Yao Qicong, who had both worked there, moved to China to help establish Ubiquant Investment in 2012.

Ma Zhiyu left the fund to establish Ningbo Lingjun Investment Management Partnership in 2014. The two funds are now among the largest funds in China, with Ubiquant managing more than $7 billion.

Since the start of 2023, numerous computer programs deployed by Chinese quantitative funds have identified a relatively simple strategy: buy small- and micro-cap stocks and sell short futures contracts linked to mid-cap and large company indices.

It paid off big: A popular index of microcap stocks jumped 50% in 2023, while futures tied to the blue-chip CSI 300 index fell 12%, according to financial data provider Wind .

But Chinese quants encountered some problems that their American counterparts did not share.

On the one hand, the country's rapid emergence as an economic powerhouse meant that these funds did not have decades of data to draw on, a major setback for companies that rely on data mining to identify transactions. The even bigger problem was China's great intangible: government whims.

The algorithms used by quant funds digest large amounts of historical data and leverage repeatable patterns. Although Chinese stock market interventions have become more frequent in recent months, they are still not commonplace.

Quants are just very bad at dealing with sudden change,” said Phillip Wool, head of research at fund manager Rayliant Global Advisors. If you have a policy intervention that changes the rules of the game, these models don't are just not that adaptable.”

This became evident earlier this year when Beijing finally lost patience with a prolonged decline in stock prices.

In January, Chinese Premier Li Qiang became an unusually high-profile spokesman calling for more efforts to boost the country's flagging financial markets. China's securities regulator has changed rules to make it harder to sell to shareholders. Yi Huiman, the head of the regulator, was replaced.

Beijing again turned its attention to the national team, which this time focused on purchasing exchange-traded funds that invest on the stock market.

Five major Chinese exchange-traded funds that track large-cap indexes received $34.8 billion in inflows in the first two months of this year, eclipsing their inflows throughout 2023, data from the research firm showed. search Z-Ben Advisors. This is a sign of buying by the national team, analysts believe.

But the national team first focused on funds that invest in the stocks of some of China's biggest companies. Micro and small cap stocks were excluded from the buying spree, leading to a sell-off in these stocks and immediately causing difficulties for quants.

During the first week of February, the CSI 300 index gained 5.8% while a popular index of microcap stocks fell 17%.

Quant funds, rushing to sell their holdings of small-cap stocks, had to accept heavy losses. Their need to sell was all the more urgent because some of the quantitative strategies used leverage, borrowing from brokers to increase the amount they could invest.

Everyone was trying to sell at the same time,” said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. “The exit door was too small, there was a stampede and the market simply collapsed.”

Some quantitative funds caught in the crisis saw their cumulative returns fall by 30 percentage points, according to Rayliant. Some smaller funds have closed their doors.

Mingxi Capital, a Shanghai-based quantitative fund, issued a statement on Feb. 8 telling investors that the market data and models it previously used to trade were no longer a good guide. As a result, many quantitative fund algorithms, including his own, have gone from performing well to repeatedly failing.

Minghong Stock Selection Fund I, a flagship strategy launched by Minghong Investment, is down 8.8% so far this year, according to fund distributor Simuwang. It made a double-digit return last year. High-Flyer Quant, another company, lost an average of 9.5% across all of its funds in 2024. Since its founding in 2016, it has seen an annualized return of 13%.

The rapid change in fortunes for Chinese quant funds has led to criticism of their strategies and use of leverage. But the industry's biggest problem was yet to come.

Frozen

On February 19, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges froze Ningbo Lingjun's accounts for three days. The reason: The quant fund sold about $360 million worth of shares in less than a minute, at a time when Beijing hoped market participants would play their part in boosting the stock market. The exchanges said they had launched a public condemnation of the fund.

The central government could not tolerate the national team buying and then finding out that the quant funds were selling,” said Colin Liang, head of China research at Redwheel, a global asset manager. “Against the broader market and national interests. That was the red line.”

The next day, both exchanges announced that they would take a closer look at quantitative trades, particularly those using leverage. They also tightened reporting rules for foreign funds that pursue quantitative strategies through a trading link with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

China's securities regulator later warned quants that it would step up oversight of direct market access and other over-the-counter derivatives, and vowed to crack down on violators. He also pledged to strengthen monitoring of high-speed exchanges.

These measures have increased pressure on China's new quantitative funds sector. They also raised questions about how such funds can thrive in a stock market increasingly subject to government intervention, after years of poor performance.

Will there be more bans, more controls? As long as the quantitative activities go against the national interest, of course,” Liang said.