Questions to ask about the government's use of deepfakes





Northwest researchers examine potential damage to democracy Will the lure of deepfakes prove irresistible to democratic governments? What questions should governments ask and who in government should ask them when a deepfake is being considered? Two Northwestern University professors co-authored a new report examining several hypothetical scenarios in which democratic governments might consider using deepfakes to advance their foreign policy goals and the potential damage such use could pose to democracy . THE the report was released today (March 12) by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The co-authors are VS SubrahmanienWalter P. Murphy professor of computer science at Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering and a comrade from Buffett Institute for Global Affairs; And Daniel W. Linna Jr.lecturer and director of legal and technological initiatives at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. They led the report with Daniel Byman, a senior researcher at CSIS's Transnational Threats Project. > Listen: Professors Subrahmanian and Linna discuss the report on the Lawfare podcast A digitally altered video, photo, or audio recording, deepfakes are typically used maliciously to spread misinformation and create confusion. A well-known example is a fake video that emerged in March 2022, in which a digitally altered version of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells his soldiers to lay down their weapons. As AI has improved, deepfakes have gone from primitive to highly realistic, and they will become increasingly difficult to distinguish, the authors write in the report. This proliferation of AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for state actors to use deepfakes for national security purposes. Researchers posit that the appeal of deepfakes will eventually become irresistible to democratic governments. It won't be long before major democracies, including the United States, begin or at least consider using deepfakes to achieve their ends, if they haven't already. they said. According to the authors, officials should consider several factors when considering the use of deepfakes: the probable effectiveness of deepfake,

His public,

potential harm,

the legal implications,

the nature of the target,

the purpose of deepfake, and

the traceability of deepfake back to the original democratic government. Generally speaking, the authors argue that deepfakes should not be used because they are likely to reduce the credibility of democratic governments. There may, however, be rare circumstances in which the use of deepfakes merits serious consideration. In these cases, the authors argue, governments should develop a process for approving or rejecting deepfakes that ensures a wide variety of viewpoints are brought to the table. Never miss a story: Get the latest stories from Northwestern Now delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe

