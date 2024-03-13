Consumption of the psychoactive cannabis product is higher in states without delta-8 regulation or cannabis legalization, according to an NIH-funded study.

About 11% of 12th graders in the United States reported using delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8-THC, or delta-8 for short) in the past year, according to a report. data analysis from the Monitoring the Future 2023 survey, funded by the National Institutes of Health. Delta-8 is a psychoactive substance typically derived from hemp, a variety of Cannabis sativa factory. Delta-8 has intoxicating effects similar to delta-9-THC (delta-9), the main component of THC responsible for the high that people can experience when consuming cannabis.

Researchers measured delta-8 use for the first time in 2023 to study the drugs' popularity among adolescents, as more hemp-derived THC products enter the market and become more accessible. Studies show an association between cannabis use and negative impacts on adolescent health, highlighting the importance of monitoring the use of delta-8 and other cannabis products among younger people.

Among those who reported using delta-8, nearly 91% also reported using marijuana, representing about 30% of 12th graders who reported using marijuana during the year elapsed. The survey also showed that delta-8 use was more common in regions of the South and Midwest and in states without cannabis legalization or delta-8 regulation. In contrast, levels of marijuana use did not differ across national cannabis policies. The results were published in the form of brief report in JAMA. The Monitoring the Future survey is led by researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the NIH.

11% is a lot of people, at least one or two students in every average-sized high school class, who could use delta-8. We don't know enough about these drugs, but we see that they are already extremely accessible to adolescents, said Nora Volkow, MD, director of NIDA. Cannabis use in general has been linked to negative impacts on the adolescent brain. We therefore need to pay attention to the types of cannabis products that adolescents are consuming, educate young people about the potential risks, and ensure adequate cannabis use disorder treatment and mental health care. is offered to those who need it.

Delta-8 is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in Cannabis sativa factory. There is no federal minimum age to purchase delta-8 products, which may be sold online or at gas stations and convenience stores. In 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued a consumer update warning of serious health risks associated with delta-8 THC useincluding reports of adverse events involving the use of delta-8 products and risks of exposure to toxic byproducts.

Numerous studies have shown that cannabis use among adolescents is associated with side effects on learning, memory and attention; changes in brain development; and the development of cannabis use disorder and other psychiatric disorders, such as depression, psychosis and suicidal tendencies. There are no medications to treat cannabis use disorder, and current treatments rely primarily on psychosocial interventions, such as cognitive behavioral therapy. Additional research is needed to understand how delta-8, in particular, affects these and other health outcomes.

This analysis of Monitoring the Future survey results also found that about 14 percent of 12th graders in the South and 15 percent in the Midwest reported using delta-8, compared to 10 percent in the Northeast and 5 % in the West. About 14% of people in states without legalized cannabis reported using delta-8, compared to 8% in states with legalized cannabis. In states without existing delta-8 regulations, 14% reported use, compared to 6% in states with delta-8 legislation.

Delta-8 products are available where adolescents can easily find and purchase them, and their use requires ongoing monitoring, along with public health efforts to help youth and parents stay informed and safe, a said Alyssa Harlow, PhD, MPH, clinical assistant professor of public health and population sciences at the University of Southern California (USC), member of the USC Institute for Addiction Science and lead author of the 'study.

National trends documented by the Monitoring the Future survey provide critical information for research and policy to keep pace with new developments in the cannabis products market, which has seen considerable change in recent years, said Richard A. Miech, Ph.D., team leader of the Monitoring the Future study at the University of Michigan and co-author of the study.

Because the survey is conducted in a school setting, students who were absent, not enrolled, or less engaged in school (a known risk factor for drug use) may have been less likely to participate in the survey, note investigators. This exclusion could have potentially led to an underestimation of delta-8 use by adolescents. Future work should evaluate the use of delta-8 in young adolescents; include a larger survey sample in a wider range of states; and examine the use of other hemp-derived products, including delta-9 and delta-10.

The Monitoring the Future survey is administered annually to students in eighth, 10th, and 12th grade who self-report their substance use behaviors over various time periods, such as the past 30 days, past 12 months, and life. In 2023, the survey included questions about delta-8 for the first time, and they were asked of a third of randomly selected 12th graders, resulting in 2,186 12th graders in 27 states. Given the prevalence of use found in the 2023 survey, questions on delta-8 were added to future surveys for all age groups.

