



Mumbai, India, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Educate Girls, a leading nonprofit organization focused on mobilizing communities for girls' education in India remote and rural areas, is now registered on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) segment. The NGO opened its zero coupon, zero principal (ZCZP) bond issue for Rs 1.3 crore on March 12, 2024.

Educate Girls debuts at the Bourse sociale with the opening of an issue

Led by the honorable Minister of Finance, with the aim of making capital markets accessible to the masses and achieving development goals, the Social Stock Exchange aims to be a unique holistic platform where credible social enterprises with capacity systemic to create a measurable social impact are listed. A social exchange allows social impact organizations (nonprofit and for-profit) to be listed on exchanges that provide an alternative fundraising structure. Using funds raised on the Social Stock Exchange, Educate Girls plans to improve enrollment and retention and improve learning outcomes in Hindi, English and mathematics for more than 7,000 marginalized children over 12 months. These children come from some of the most rural, isolated and educationally backward villages of Bahraich district, located in the northeastern region of Uttar Pradesh on the India-Nepal border. Speaking at the opening of the issue, Maharshi VaishnavCEO of Educate Girls, said: “India stands out with its Social Stock Exchange, bridging the gap between social enterprises and impact investors. The Social Stock Exchange offers an unprecedented fundraising opportunity for nonprofit organizations, which typically struggle to raise funds. At the same time, it has the potential to become the go-to platform for investors looking for social enterprises that generate positive and lasting social change. We are excited by the prospect of Educate Girls becoming one of the first NGOs to be part of the India social impact revolution, and we are very optimistic that this will create an ecosystem that cultivates inclusion and impact. Gayatri Nair LoboCEO, ATE Chandra Foundation, said, “Congratulations to Educate Girls on launching their show on the Social Stock Exchange. I have long admired their commitment to ensuring access to education for girls in areas with high dropout rates. the effectiveness with which they have mobilized the communities they work with makes their model sustainable. We are extremely pleased to be able to support their registration. “We are delighted to support Educate Girls on their fundraising journey through the new social grant scheme. Not only does their mission resonate deeply with us, but we also hope that they will lead the way for the entire nonprofit sector in India to adopt the Social Exchange as an alternative fundraising route,” said Viraj JoshiAssistant Vice President at Zerodha. The revolutionary Social Stock Exchange initiative democratizes national development. Allowing everyone to participate allows for collective investment in India growth story. Human capital development is the cornerstone of nation building, and girls are at its center. About Educating Girls Educate Girls is a non-profit organization that works with state governments and mobilizes village communities to ensure that all girls are in school and learning well. In line with the 'Right to Education Act' and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', Educate Girls is currently operating in over 20,000 villages in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Since 2007, in partnership with state governments, Educate Girls has mobilized over 14,000,000 girls into school. www.EducateGirls.ngo Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Blog | Youtube Contact

[email protected] Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361758/Educate_Girls_SSE.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359275/4426416/Educate_Girls_Logo.jpg

