Swiss stock exchange operator SIX suffers a loss of one billion francs in 2023







SIX reported a loss of 1.0 billion francs ($1.1 billion) in 2023.

KEYSTONE/ KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA

Last year, the Swiss stock exchange operator SIX suffered a loss of one billion francs. This loss, announced on Wednesday, was due to two major writedowns of the Spanish stock exchange and the investor relations company Worldline. This content was published on

March 13, 2024 – 11:16 SIX reported a loss of 1 billion francs ($1.1 billion) in 2023. In mid-December, SIX announced a loss in the range of 1 billion to 1.1 billion francs. In 2022, however, it generated a net profit of 185 million francs. And in the first half of 2023 alone, SIX earned 105 million francs. EBIT operating profit fell to CHF 975 million, with operating profit up 2.1% to CHF 1.5 billion. Reasons for depreciation One of the reasons for this crisis is the payment service provider Worldline, in which SIX has a 10.5% stake. Given the collapse of the French share price (-57%), SIX was forced to make a negative value correction of 862 million francs. In addition, the Spanish stock exchange had to adjust the so-called goodwill downwards by 340 million francs. Goodwill appears when a company is acquired at a purchase price higher than its book value. This is due to higher discount rates and lower transaction volumes in Spain and the rest of Europe. More

According to SIX, without value adjustments, the group's result would have been 181 million francs, a little less than in 2022. Taking into account adjustments for currency effects, SIX would have improved its result by 1.3% compared to the previous year. Synergies and savings measures The Board of Directors intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting a higher ordinary dividend of CHF 5.20 per share for 2023. Last year, shareholders consisting of around 120 financial institutions received 5, 10 CHF per share. For the current financial year 2024, SIX expects the political and macroeconomic conditions for the economy and society to be as difficult as in 2023. In the medium term, however, the goal is to achieve growth in turnover of more than 3% per year. Profitability must also be continually increased. The focus here is on cost synergies and targeted cost reduction measures. Adapted from German by DeepL/mg/amva





