MIIF and Ghana Stock Exchange urge fund managers to invest in mining sector

Ghanaian pension funds and other fund managers have been urged to consider investing in the mining value chain in order to increase and retain the profits accruing to local businesses through mining activity.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) hosted a one-day workshop for fund managers in Accra with the aim of demystifying mining as an asset class for investments long-term or patient capital.

Build knowledge

The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Madam Abena Amoah, observed that there is an urgent need for managers to be aware of the infinite space of opportunities in the mining industry and take this into account in their investment analysis.

However, it is necessary to build up the knowledge capital necessary to be able to exploit these opportunities. There is no mystery in mining and the mining value chain. We just need to build the right network, raise awareness of the opportunities, and design the vehicles that can be used to invest in space.

Fund managers were introduced to mining architecture, from exploration to development, by MIIF's Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Kwabena Barning, a miner with over 20 years of experience in different aspects of the business mining.

Barning provided an overview of a range of work including mining operations and mining support services, while highlighting distinct areas for investment opportunities, including the beneficiation focus for minerals like bauxite , manganese, iron and lithium.

Mining is a busy industry. This requires patient capital and a lot of capital. What motivates mining is technical knowledge and financial means. If Ghanaians want to benefit from the various minerals in our soil, the key is to participate in ownership of the assets. This way you become the main beneficiary of the mining activity, said Kwabena Barning.

Sequencing input

Although the fund's managers seemed aware of the enormous potential of the mining sector, entry into this sub-sector has always proven intimidating. MIIF Chief Investment Officer Bubune Sorkpor anchored MIIF’s pursuit of value investing as a model to embrace.

The opportunities are incredible. For example, we have invested US$40 million in Asante Gold Corporation and Atlantic Lithium, where we are significant stakeholders. We participate at the asset level and have board seats in these listed entities; which means Ghana has a seat at the decision-making table for these global companies.

We are set to invest some US$30 million in the Ada Songhor Salt Project, which will contribute to its goal of becoming Africa’s largest salt production facility. MIIF will work with this project to list it on the GSE. We hope to de-risk projects like this and present co-investment opportunities to retail investors, pension funds and other institutional investors in Ghana, said Bubune Sorkpor.

The workshop also discussed key opportunities for fund managers to invest across the mining value chain, particularly in mining and exploration support services companies. In 2022, Goldfields Ghana alone spent US$896 million purchasing goods and services for the mines.

More than 90% of this amount went to domestic suppliers, who represent 70% of our 1,600 active suppliers. This demonstrates the huge investment opportunity across the entire mining value chain, Sorkpor said.

There is almost $4 billion in local content revenue for Ghanaians alone. These are companies that provide various services to mining companies and are in dire need of investment to take advantage of our local content laws and provisions.

You must understand the mining industry and its needs, conduct rigorous due diligence, and structure appropriate financing for these mining support service providers. This is a business that's ready to come to fruition and that's where the investment opportunities exist, Mr. Sorkpor said.

Using Atlantic Lithium as a case study for an exploration project that goes into production in 18 months, the MIIF CIO discussed the risks of early investment and the potential benefits of the project based on: the importance of lithium, the geology and resources of the title, the extractability of the ore through a conventional dense medium and the location of the asset.

Over the 12.5-year life of the mine, the operation is expected to generate $6.6 billion in revenue and $2.4 billion in free cash flow, with an average EBITDA over the mine life of $316 million per year.

Regarding new asset classes, the MIIF CIO introduced participants to the MIIF-sponsored physical gold-backed ETF currently under development. Bubune Sorkpor continued: Think of a gold-backed ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) that is tradable on a stock exchange.

Gold is kept in a vault and serves as a store of value and protection against currency fluctuations. This is a completely different asset class from stocks and debt. According to him, the underlying asset will be gold, very liquid with market makers and valued in USD.

This will provide Ghanaian fund managers with an alternative asset class that tracks the price of gold, provides currency hedging and is fungible and highly liquid. This opportunity deepens our goal of 360° value chain integration.

If you look at the price of gold in 2000 as well as the cedi exchange rate against the dollar, then a simulated investment in a cedi-denominated gold ETF would have returned more than 100 times an investment in cedi. We plan to launch this product on the GSE this year, concluded the MIIF CIO.

Investments in the mining value chain

MIIF has established an in-house commodity trading desk which has facilitated gold trading to the tune of $320 million between October 2023 and February 2024. So far, our partnership with the Chamber of Dealers bulk oil (CBOD) process is running smoothly. The end goal is to bring in as much foreign exchange as possible to help stabilize the cedi. We plan to develop this sector and ultimately create sophisticated financial instruments and derivatives based on these transactions.

Expand accessibility to capital

The relationship between the MIIF and the Ghana Stock Exchange is based on a Memorandum of Understanding through which the MIIF intends to deepen the capital market activity of Ghana.

In the words of the CEO of MIIF which were echoed by the Technical Director of MIIF, Mr. Kwabena Barning, the objective of MIIF, in line with the vision of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, is to help develop Ghana's entire mining ecosystem by supporting the sectors' accessibility to capital and above all create Ghanaian mining champions.

Capital markets have remained the driver of accelerated access to long-term capital for mining companies around the world and this leverage must be given to Ghanaian mining companies. It is also important that we develop incentives to encourage international mining companies to list on the GSE, which would deepen the Ghanaian capital market.

Reporting by Wilberforce Asare in Accra

