Voxeljet to delist from Nasdaq

Voxeljet announced that it would voluntarily withdraw from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The Company will also terminate the registration of its ADSs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Voxeljet has decided to withdraw from the stock market to reduce its expenses and thus further strengthen its financial position.

In a press release released on March 12th, Voxeljet said it has concluded that the benefits associated with a Nasdaq listing do not justify the costs and management time demands necessary to comply with SEC requirements. Accordingly, the Company intends to begin the process of delisting the Company's stock from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange before promptly beginning the process of suspending its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Voxeljet will therefore file a Form 25 with the SEC to effect the voluntary delisting of its ADSs from Nasdaq on or about March 22, 2024. Following the effectiveness of Form 25, the Company intends to file with the SEC a Form 15. to deregister the Company's ADSs under the Exchange Act, after which the Company will have no further reporting obligations under Sections 13(a) and 15(d). ) of the Exchange Act, including Forms 20-F and 6-K. The Company anticipates that the delisting of its ADSs under the Exchange Act will be effective on or about April 1, 2024.

In September 2023, Voxeljet announced that its board of directors and supervisory board had initiated a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company. These alternatives would include, but are not limited to, investments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic partnerships or other transactions. It is unclear at this stage whether Voxeljet will continue to explore these strategic alternatives following its delisting.