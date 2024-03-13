Stocks trade mixed with investors on data watch





The House of Representatives advanced a bill Wednesday morning that would give Chinese company ByteDance six months to divest TikTok or face a U.S. ban on the app. Ben Werschkul of Yahoo Finance reports: The vote highlighted national security concerns and scrambled Washington's usual partisan alliances. “We’ve given TikTok a clear choice,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington said Wednesday. If ByteDance does not divest, the company “will side with the [Chinese Communist Party] and face the consequences. » But the legislation will face major obstacles in the coming weeks. The Senate has been less enthusiastic and is concerned about potential legal potholes. Signals from the Upper House indicate it may consider the bill slowly, if at all. The House proceedings were injected with a dose of drama after a last-minute reversal by former President Trump on the issue after four years in office during which he aggressively pushed for a ban. Nonetheless, a large majority of House Republicans ended up opposing their party's presumptive nominee and supported the bipartisan bill with 197 votes in favor and just 15 votes against. The measure was also opposed by 50 Democrats, with some on the party's left flank suggesting that supporting a ban could hurt the party with young voters in November. The overall vote was a wide bipartisan score of 352-65. The bill, if passed, would set in motion a process that could lead to a ban on a key product. source of information for young people and one with 170 million American users. But it's also an app that collects vast amounts of information about Americans and is owned by a company, ByteDance, that critics say is under the control of the Chinese government. ByteDance executives regularly deny these accusations and say they operate separately from the Chinese government. The company had already criticized this week's bill in a statement, saying “this legislation has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States” and adding that it “will destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.”

