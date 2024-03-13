U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar announce support for clean energy for three Minnesota tribes





WASHINGTON U.S. Senators Tina Smith, Ranking Member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, and Amy Klobuchar (both Democrats of Minnesota) announced federal funding to connect tribal homes to clean electricity, including homes that were previously unavailable. previously not connected to electricity at all. Minnesota tribes selected for funding include the Prairie Island Indian Community, Red Lake Nation and Bois Forte Band of Chippewa. The subsidies are made possible by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which Senators Smith and Klobuchar both supported. “For generations, Indigenous communities have suffered from underinvestment and underfinancing of basic infrastructure. Our transition to a clean energy economy cannot leave Indian Country behind, said Senator Smith. This funding brings us closer to ensuring that every home in Minnesota, including on tribal lands, has access to clean electricity. This federal grant will make critical improvements to clean energy infrastructure, » said Senator Klobuchar.Investments in clean electricity are essential to securing the power grid in tribal communities and supporting the transition to renewable energy. This investment in Indian Country and, more specifically, the Prairie Island Indian Community, will literally help create a better future for our people, said Grant Johnson, president of the Prairie Island Tribal Council. Achieving energy sovereignty while eliminating or offsetting all greenhouse gas emissions on Prairie Island is the goal of our net zero program. This grant will allow us to make electrification improvements to our members' homes and engage them more directly in our efforts to change our energy narrative and achieve our net zero emissions goal. We are thrilled and honored to have received funding from the Biden-Harris Administration's U.S. program to electrify homes across Indian Country with clean energy. This funding will help us implement the capacity to provide essential, reliable and affordable renewable energy for our tribal members. said Cathy Chavers, president of Bois Forte Group. Training our tribal members to become certified in clean energy operations will provide future employment opportunities as we work toward our goal of providing zero-emission energy systems. Tribal Electrification Program funds will help the Red Lake community develop a robust planning process to coordinate energy improvements over the next five years, including the following priorities: 1. Increase the reliability of the reservation's electrical grid , 2. Reduce the community's environmental footprint through clean energy deployment, 3. Reduce the cost of clean energy, particularly for families most vulnerable to power outages and energy poverty, and 4. Develop a core group of clean energy and energy conservation practitioners in the community, says Darrell Seki, President of the Red Lake Nation. Native American households do not have access to electricity at rates much higher than the national average. Understanding the unique challenges tribal nations face, the Tribal Electrification Program not only provides financial assistance to tribes for clean energy projects, but also technical assistance in applying for financing. The Bois Forte Band will receive $295,000, the Prairie Island Indian Community will receive $500,000 and the Red Lake Nation will receive $600,000. Tribal electrification program also advances Biden-Harris administrations Justice40 Initiativewhich sets a goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities that have been marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution, including federally recognized tribal nations. ###

