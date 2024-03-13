The stock market rally widened from the Magnificent Seven. here's why

A resilient U.S. economy gives investors increased confidence to leapfrog the “Magnificent Seven” technology stocks and enter segments of the market that have been lagging behind. This broadening trend has contributed to the rise in non-tech stocks and represents a positive development for the market in the long term. Over the past month, a notable change in performance has occurred among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500. Classic cyclical sectors, including materials and industrials, have outperformed after lagging behind the technology sector at the start of the year. Conversely, the stars of the market last year and again for the start of 2024, the information technology and communication services sectors, remained relatively in the background. Materials was the best performing sector over this period, up 7.55% through Tuesday's close, followed by energy and industrials, up 4.9% and 4.1%. , respectively. Financial services, another sector boosted by a strong economy, rose 4% over the past month. Information technology, on the other hand, is in fifth place, rising 3.8%, helped in part by a strong performance in Tuesday's session. Communication services remained stable over the past month, making it the worst performing sector over this period. The broader participation in the rally is worth noting because of long-standing concerns on Wall Street about the Magnificent Seven's narrow market dominance. Encouragingly, stocks outside the Big Tech complex have recently accounted for more of the market's gains amid a stable U.S. economy, lagging expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and projections of more evenly distributed profit growth later in the year. This market expansion trend is reflected in the Club's portfolio. Financial holding company Wells Fargo jumped 19.4% over the past month, helped by the removal of a key regulatory hurdle, while materials sector member Linde was the third best-performing Club stock during the last month, increasing by 12.9%. During the same period, oil and gas producer Coterra Energy added 9.2%. Industrial name Eaton and chemical giant DuPont also outperformed the market over the past month. Technology and communications services were held back, in part due to weakness in Club holdings, notably Apple and Alphabet, respectively. Both titles are members of the Magnificent Seven who have fallen on hard times as of late. Electric vehicle maker Tesla, part of the consumer discretionary sector, was hit hardest. Understanding the S&P 500 Sectors The 11 sectors of the S&P 500 represent the different industries that power the U.S. economy. Some designations can be confusing because the companies called tech stocks in financial conversations and media span multiple industries. For example, the information technology sector is home to companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, while Alphabet and Meta platforms are found in communications services. These five stocks and Amazon, in the consumer discretionary sector, make up what the Club calls our Super Six, which includes all of the Magnificent Seven except Tesla. Club names focused on industrial end markets such as DuPont and Linde are considered chemical stocks and belong to the materials sector. Certainly, information technology and communication services remained the best performing sectors with a healthy margin in 2024, up 13% and almost 12%, as they extend their strong 2023 performance. Artificial intelligence darling and Mag Seven leader Nvidia has been the #1 stock in the portfolio year-to-date and over the past month, up 85.6% and 27.4%, respectively, helping to boost the overall performance of the S&P 500. Broader market strength has been reflected in the recent performance of the S&P 500 Equal-Weighted Index over the past month compared to the traditional S&P 500, which weights companies in based on their market value and therefore gives multi-billion dollar giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia have outsized influence on the index. The equal-weighted S&P 500 index, in which each stock holds equal leverage, has gained 5.4% over the past month, compared with a 4.5% gain for the traditional market-cap-weighted index. The outperformance implies that more stocks outside the mega-cap complex participated in the rally, in contrast to the narrow market seen through much of 2023 and early 2024. For example, last year the by market cap The &P 500 has gained 24.2% while the equal-weighted index has advanced only 11.6% in 2023. .SPXEW .SPX 1M mountain The equal-weighted S&P 500 over the past month by compared to the S&P 500. Helped by the recent change, the equal-weighted index last week reached a new all-time high for the first time in more than two years. In contrast, the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 hit its old 2022 high in mid-January and has made numerous new highs since then, most recently on Tuesday. The small-cap Russell 2000 index has also outperformed the S&P 500 over the past month, a further sign that investors are turning to a broader group of stocks. The improving state of the U.S. economy has been a key driver of market changes, and this is reflected in expectations for rate cuts from the Fed. At the start of the year, investors expected six Fed cuts in 2024, starting in March or May. Now, the first reduction is not expected until June, according to the CME FedWatch tool. According to Wolfe Research, between three and four annual cuts are offered on the market. The Fed has kept interest rates steady at 5.25% to 5.5%, their highest level in more than two decades, since its July 2023 meeting. The Consumer Price Index report February report released Tuesday by the Labor Department did not change Wall Street's expectations for Fed rate cuts this year, although it was slightly warmer than expected. However, the Fed will meet next week, providing the market with an updated view of how many, if any, interest rate cuts the central bank is projecting for this year. The number of rate cuts scheduled for 2024 has declined as new data reinforces the view that the U.S. economy is doing well, forcing the market to confront the idea that we could be in a “higher for longer” situation. a long time “. For example, the economy created 275,000 jobs in February, more than the 200,000 expected, according to the nonfarm payrolls report released Friday, reflecting a resilient labor market. The higher-than-expected unemployment rate and lower-than-expected wage inflation figures in that same report indicate a moderate slowdown in the economy, which is helpful in the fight against inflation, but certainly not over the edge of the recession. Indeed, consensus estimates for real U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) this year continue to trend upward and now stand at an annual growth rate of 2.1%, RBC Capital Markets strategists said. Capital in a recent note to clients. At the start of the new year, the consensus was around 1%. The “widespread improvement” in GDP expectations “supports the continued rotation of stock market leadership,” RBC argued. One reason the Magnificent Seven has generated market gains, beyond AI optimism, is the cohort's earnings growth intended to support stock price appreciation. In fact, operating profit growth for S&P 500 companies would have been negative in 2023 without the contribution of the Magnificent Seven, Canaccord Genuity strategists said in a note to clients this week, citing analysis of LSEG data . “The good news is that consensus expectations call for a more balanced contribution from [the second half of 2024]”, supporting our argument that the market as a whole is outperforming large-cap stocks as we move toward the end of this year and beyond,” Canaccord wrote. Encouragingly, overall earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have also increased recently. U.S. on Tuesday raised its forecast from $235 per share to $250, implying 12% year-over-year growth. , in general, support the business prospects of companies in more cyclical areas. We continue to hold many stocks outside of technology, such as Linde in the materials sector and electrical equipment supplier Eaton in the industrial sector, although we continue to hold Magnificent. Seven minus Tesla. Linde and Eaton are among our top 12 holdings. The heart of the problem is diversification. It's difficult to predict with certainty when a market rotation may occur, but holding stocks across a range of industries and sectors without investing too heavily in the Mag Seven can help your portfolio participate in a broader rally like we do have seen over the last month. 