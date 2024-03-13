Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to mixed close, holding near record highs
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish Wednesday as a lull spread across financial markets around the world.
The S&P 500 slipped 9.96 points, or 0.2%, from its all-time high set the day before at 5,165.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.83, or 0.1%, to 39,043.32 and was 90 points closer to its record set last month. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 87.87, or 0.5%, to 16,177.77.
The bond market was also relatively quiet, with Treasury yields rising, while foreign stock markets were mixed after mostly modest moves.
Perhaps the biggest action was in the oil market, where benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.16 a barrel to settle at $79.72. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $2.11 to $84.03 a barrel.
Oil prices have seen a general rise so far this year, which has helped keep inflation a little higher than economists expected. That rise in inflation has in turn dashed Wall Street's hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin offering relief at its meeting next week by cutting interest rates.
But the Fed is still expected to begin cutting rates in June, as the long-term trend in inflation appears to remain downward. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, and cuts would ease pressure on the economy and financial system. Stocks have already rebounded in part on expectations of such cuts.
Their almost uninterrupted run since late October, however, has sparked criticism that they were overdone. The U.S. stock market recently looked more expensive than it has in 99% of its history, according to a measure that compares prices to companies' long-term profits, according to Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of GMO.
The famous investor, who has a reputation for being cautious but also correctly predicted the bursting of previous bubbles, says the long-term outlook for the entire U.S. market looks as poor as at almost any other time in the story.
The simple rule is that you can't squeeze blood from a stone, he wrote in a recent report. If you double the price of an asset, you halve its future return.
On Wall Street, where the S&P 500 has surged 44% since its 2022 low, Dollar Tree fell 14.2% after reporting results for the latest quarter that were weaker than analysts expected.
Traffic has increased at its stores, but it said customers are buying less per purchase than a year ago. The company also announced it would close about 600 of its Family Dollar stores in the six months through early August.
On the winning side of Wall Street was Williams-Sonoma, which jumped 17.8%. The company, which also operates Pottery Barn and West Elm stores, increased its dividend 26% and announced new authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of its stock. It also posted a higher profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected, despite the slowdown in the property market.
Stocks of energy producers were also strong, benefiting from rising oil prices. Those of the S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the largest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index.
Valero Energy rose 5.2% and Marathon Petroleum rose 3.1%. A 1.1% rise for Exxon Mobil was one of the strongest upward forces in the S&P 500.
The majority of S&P 500 stocks ended up rising, but the index was weighed down by losses at some Big Tech giants and other influential members. Nvidia slipped 1.1% and was one of the most powerful forces pushing the S&P 500 lower.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.15% Tuesday evening to 4.18%. It helps set mortgage and loan rates for all kinds of businesses and other borrowers.
The two-year Treasury yield also rose. It tracks expectations for the Fed more closely, and it rose from 4.58% Tuesday evening to 4.62% and 4.20% in early February. It had previously fallen on high expectations for upcoming interest rate cuts from the Fed.
In foreign stock markets, indices generally recorded modest movements in Europe and Asia. Shares rose 0.6% in Paris and 0.4% in Seoul but fell 0.4% in Shanghai.
___
AP Business Editor Yuri Kageyama contributed.
