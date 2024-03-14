Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 13, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures rose slightly late Wednesday as traders awaited a new inflation reading.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 32 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts advanced by 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 0.2%.
After hours trading platform Robin Hood jumped 10% after the company reported a 16% increase in assets under custody in February compared to the previous month. Difficult starting of the electric vehicle Fisker fell 46% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company had hired restructuring advisors to prepare for a possible bankruptcy filing.
The moves come after major stock indexes ended Wednesday's session with mixed activity.
A sharp decline in the technology sector, especially as Nvidia fell 1.1% and pulled the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite lower, the two benchmark indices sliding 0.19% and 0.54% respectively. Stock of 30 Dowon the other hand, added 0.10%.
Investors are watching for the February producer price index, expected Thursday morning before the bell. The metric is a measure of overall inflation. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones forecast that the overall PPI rose 0.3% in February, or 0.2% if food and energy prices are excluded.
The PPI report is the last major economic data to be released before the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting, scheduled for March 19-20.
The biggest theme in the market right now is the tech sector selloff, according to Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. Only two stocks in the Magnificent Seven cohort ended higher on Wednesday Alphabet And Amazon. Meanwhile, seven of the S&P's eleven sectors ended the day on a positive note, with energy and materials leading the way.
“The market was able to withstand the lack of technological leadership and expanded. Fortunately, the story of the Magnificent Seven is over,” Woods said.
The strategist noted Apple And You're here continued to decline due to weak sales in the Chinese market and lack of artificial intelligence incentives. At the same time, the House's recently passed bill, which could lead to a ban on TikTok, could have larger ramifications, both in the broader tech sector and in China-related stocks.
On Thursday, investors will also watch the weekly report on jobless claims and retail sales. Both data releases are expected before the opening bell.
