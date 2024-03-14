Stock market today: RBL Bank, SAIL, ZEEL among 9 stocks under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A total of 9 stocks were banned from trading on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminum Company, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the stock market's F&O ban list for March 14.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Equity benchmark Sensex on Wednesday slumped over 900 points to fall below the 73,000 level due to widespread selling pressure amid a sharp decline in small- and mid-cap indices.

The 30-share index fell 906.07 points or 1.23 percent to settle at 72,761.89. During the day, it fell 1,152.25 points or 1.56 percent to 72,515.71.

The Nifty fell 338 points or 1.51 percent to 21,997.70.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap index fell 5.11 per cent, while the mid-cap index fell 4.20 per cent.

All indices ended in the red, with utilities falling 7.21 percent, metals down 5.75 percent, services (5.71 percent), telecommunications (5.45 percent). ), oil and gas (5.16 percent), raw materials (4.28 percent). ) and industrialists (4.23 percent).

Published: Mar 14, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

