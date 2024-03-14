Vertical-lift crossover developer XTI Aerospace listed on US stock exchange | News





Colorado-based XTI Aerospace began operations as a publicly traded company in the United States on March 13, pledging to commercialize its conceptual vertical-lift crossover business jet. The startup is developing a fixed-wing aircraft called the TriFan 600 that it says will offer the point-to-point convenience of a helicopter. XTI Aerospace is a combination between XTI Aircraft Company and Inpixon, who were the first to disclose their intention to attach in August. The value of the transaction was estimated at $70.3 million in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After closing the transaction on March 12, the company began trading under the symbol XTIA on the Nasdaq exchange the following morning. We are delighted to have successfully combined our companies,” said Managing Director Scott Pomeroy. XTI Aerospace will focus on marketing the distinctive TriFan 600. [which] We expect to be able to serve almost all segments of private air transportation, including business travel, medical evacuations, leisure and cargo. XTI Aircraft will remain a subsidiary of the company as a whole, with Michael Hinderberger still serving as its CEO. Pomeroy was named CEO of the parent company, while Nadir Ali and Wendy Loundermon stepped down as CEO and CFO of the company formerly known as Inpixon. An entity controlled by Ali invested $1.5 million in equity financing in XTI Aerospace and acquired 1,500 shares of the company. Nevada-based Inpixon has offered a real-time location system to industrial customers to create smarter, safer and more secure indoor environments, according to the company's website. XTI claims more than 700 conditional pre-orders of its concept aircraft, which include conditional aircraft purchase agreements, non-binding reservations, options and expressions of interest, it says. The company plans to build its first large-scale piloted test aircraft and begin a flight test program in about two years, said XTI Aircraft founder and president David Brody. “We believe this merger provides the company with a solid foundation on which we can accelerate the development of the TriFan 600,” he says. The crossover aircraft will have an estimated payload capacity of 1,090 kg (2,406 lb), an airspeed of 300 kt (556 km/h) and a range of approximately 608 nm (1,126 km) during takeoff and vertical landing, with increased autonomy when the plane uses the runways. . It is designed to accommodate six passengers and a pilot. Unlike electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the TriFan 600 will be powered by jet fuel-powered turbine engines, although XTI plans to eventually incorporate hybrid-electric or fully electric propulsion systems as these technologies mature. The company envisions its aircraft reducing door-to-door travel time, while using existing infrastructure for takeoff and landing, including more than 5,000 existing heliports in the United States alone, as well as walkways, backyards, construction sites, private landing areas, remote locations wherever it is safe and legal.

